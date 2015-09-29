LONDON, Sept 29 British online fashion retailer
Boohoo.com posted a 39 percent jump in first half
profit on the back of strong revenue growth driven by new
customers.
The firm, which designs, sources, markets and sells
own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core
market of 16-24 year-olds in Britain and globally, also said on
Tuesday it had made a good start to its second half and was
trading in line with market expectations for full year core
earnings.
Boohoo floated at 50 pence a share last year but the stock
was hammered after a profit warning in January. Its shares
closed Monday at 33 pence, valuing the business at 371 million
pounds ($563 million).
The firm made a pre-tax profit of 6.3 million pounds in the
six months to August 31, up from 4.5 million pounds, on revenue
up 35 percent to 90.8 million pounds.
Boohoo said it now has 3.5 million active customers, up 32
percent year on year after it cut prices and stepped-up
promotions and marketing spend.
The company makes nearly two thirds of revenue in Britain,
where sales rose 30 percent, having increased 27 percent in its
first quarter.
"The autumn/winter marketing campaign #WeAreNow is
supporting a good start to the second half. We are also pleased
with the response to our new app and responsive websites," said
joint CEOs Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane.
The firm forecast revenue growth for the full year of 30-35
percent.
($1 = 0.6588 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Adrian Croft)