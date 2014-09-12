UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 12 Boohoo.com Plc
* Revenue for half year is approximately £67m, up 31% compared with same period last year or 36% on a constant currency basis (CER)
* Revenue growth during H1 has continued to accelerate in line with management expectations with Q2 revenue growth of 37% or 41% (CER), up from 24% and 28% respectively
* Improvement in growth was seen across all regions during Q2
* Company confirms that it continues to trade in line with expectations for full year to 28 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: <BOOH.L]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources