UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds dropped word 'forecast' in paragraph 1)
Aug 9 British online fashion retailer Boohoo.com Plc raised its full-year sales growth forecast for the second time this year due to robust demand through the summer and spring seasons.
The company which designs, sources, markets and sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories raised its sales growth forecast to between 28-33 percent from a range of 25-30 percent announced in June. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources