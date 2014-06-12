June 12 British online fashion retailer
boohoo.com reported a 63 percent rise in full-year
revenue, driven by recovering consumer confidence that spurred
more people to shop online.
Pretax profit more than tripled to 10.7 million pounds
($17.97 million) at the retailer, which floated on London's
Alternative Investment Market in March.
Revenue came in at 109.8 million pounds in the year ended
Feb. 28 from 67.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Boohoo designs, sources, markets and sells own-brand
clothing, shoes and accessories through its website to a core
market of 16- to 24-year-old consumers in the UK and globally.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
