LONDON, March 31 British online fashion retailer
boohoo.com, which floated earlier this month, said on
Monday it met forecasts for its 2013-14 year.
It said unaudited net revenues in the year to Feb. 28 rose
62 percent to over 109 million pounds ($181.4 million).
The firm added that underlying earnings (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) were expected to
increase by over 200 percent on the previous year's 3.9 million
pounds.
"This continued strong growth is being generated by
boohoo.com's rapidly expanding customer base both in the UK and
overseas," it said.
Shares in boohoo.com, which listed at 50 pence on March 14,
closed on Friday at 51 pence, valuing the business at 572
million pounds.
($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Brenda Goh)