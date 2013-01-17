UPDATE 2-Late outflows mar Schroders' full-year profit beat
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)
LONDON Jan 17 Booker Group PLC : * Total sales, excluding makro (see notes), rose by 3.1% on the same period
last year * Non-tobacco sales were 4.2% higher, while tobacco sales rose by 1.3%. * Like-for-like basis total sales rose by 3.1% 16 weeks to 4 January * Outlook for profits and net cash for the year remains in line with
expectations * Makro's performance in the last quarter has continued to be challenging
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)
* Shares fall up to 8 pct (Adds details, CEO and analyst comments, share price)
March 2 Aldermore Group Plc forecast strong loan-book growth in 2017, after reporting a better-than-expected 34 percent jump in profit for the previous year due to higher mortgages and loan demand from homeowners and small and medium-sized businesses.