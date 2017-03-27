LONDON, March 27 Schroders, one of Tesco's largest investors, on Monday called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker, saying it was unlikely to create shareholder value.

In a letter to Tesco Chairman John Allan, seen by Reuters, Schroders also called on other investors who shared its view to speak out.

Schroders is Tesco's third-largest investor with a 4.49 percent holding, according to Reuters data.

The Financial Times, which first reported Schroders' stance, said Artisan Partners, which holds 4.48 percent, also opposes the Booker deal. ($1 = 0.7961 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and James Davey)