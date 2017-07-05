UPDATE 2-Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales
* Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)
LONDON, July 5 Booker Group, the wholesaler Tesco is trying to buy for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), said like-for-like sales rose 4.2 percent in its first quarter, helped by favourable weather and the late Easter.
Non tobacco sales grew by 9.6 percent on a like-for-like basis in the 12 weeks to 16 June, the company said on Wednesday. Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by changes in tobacco legislation, and were down 7.9 percent on the same basis.
Analysts at HSBC had expected non-tobacco like-for-like sales growth to come in at around 5 percent for the third quarter running. ($1 = 0.7742 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)
* Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)
OSLO, July 6 Oslo-listed African Petroleum 's first priority is to engage in a constructive dialogue with Gambian authorities after the country ended talks to extend exploration rights for two offshore areas, its CEO said on Thursday.
LONDON, July 6 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser trimmed its sales forecasts on Thursday, becoming one of the first companies to put a cost on a global cyber attack that disrupted its manufacturing and distribution.