Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 22 Booker Group Plc, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported about 33 percent rise in full-year profit helped by an increase in non-tobacco products sales to independent retailers and caterers.
Pretax profit rose to 122.1 million pounds ($206.1 million in the 52 weeks to March 28 from 92.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Booker, which runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs, said trading in the first seven weeks of the current financial year was ahead of last year. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.