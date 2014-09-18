Sept 18 Booker Group Plc, Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, said second-quarter sales
rose marginally, helped by its non-tobacco business.
Total sales, including Makro, rose 0.1 percent, said the
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire-based company.
Booker's non-tobacco like-for-like sales rose 3.1 percent in
the quarter, while Makro's non-tobacco like-for-like sales fell
10.8 percent as the company continued to dispose of unprofitable
assets.
Booker runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco
and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants
and pubs in the UK. Non-tobacco sales contributes over 60
percent of Booker's total sales.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)