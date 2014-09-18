(Adds analyst comment, share movement)
Sept 18 Booker Group Plc, Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, said a robust performance at
its non-tobacco business helped it post a marginal increase in
second-quarter sales.
Shares in the company jumped 4.5 percent to 121.5 pence in
morning trade on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
The company said total group sales, including its
loss-making cash-and-carry business Makro, rose 0.1 percent.
Booker's non-tobacco like-for-like sales rose 3.1 percent in
the quarter, while Makro's non-tobacco like-for-like sales fell
10.8 percent as the company continued to dispose of unprofitable
categories such as fashion and electricals.
JP Morgan Cazenove analysts said strong performance at
Booker's catering and retail businesses helped it "outperform
the market despite the deflationary trends and increased price
competition within the UK food retail/wholesale industry."
Booker runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco
and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants
and pubs in the UK. Non-tobacco sales represent more than 60
percent of Booker's total sales.
Booker bought Makro from German retailer Metro AG
in 2012 to increase its reach to small firms and hotels.
Metro, which became Booker's largest shareholder as a result
of the deal, sold its 9 percent stake in the wholesaler earlier
this month for 196 million pounds ($319.32 million).
(1 US dollar = 0.6138 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)