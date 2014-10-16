UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
Oct 16 Booker Group Plc, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported a nearly 2 percent rise in first-half sales and said trading in the first four weeks of the second half was ahead of the same period last year.
The Wellingborough-based company said it was on track to meet its plans for the year.
Total sales for the first half rose to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) for the 24 weeks ended Sept. 12 from 2.2 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said.
Booker's like-for-like sales excluding Makro were up 2.4 percent. The company acquired German cash-and-carry business Makro in 2012.
Booker, which runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs in the UK, said pretax profit before exceptionals jumped 16 percent to 67.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6264 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.