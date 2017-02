LONDON Oct 18 Booker Group PLC : * Auto alert - Booker Group Plc H1 pretax profit rose 13.3 percent to

51 million STG * Auto alert - Booker Group Plc H1 sales rose 3.3 percent to 1.9

billion STG * Auto alert - Booker Group Plc interim dividend 0.38 pence per share * Group turnover in the second half to date (excluding makro) is ahead of the

same period last year. * Overall, Booker Group Plc continues to trade in line with management

expectations.