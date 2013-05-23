May 23 Booker Group Plc, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by demand from small retailers and growing online sales.

The company, which runs over 170 branches supplying caterers, convenience stores, grocers, restaurants and pubs, said trading in the first seven weeks of the current financial year was ahead of last year.

Pretax profit rose to 101.4 million pounds ($152.54 million) in the 52 weeks to March 29, from 89.7 million pounds in the comparable year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to 4 billion pounds.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 96.25 million pounds and revenue of 4.09 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.