By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 21 France's competition watchdog
said on Tuesday that in coordination with the European
Commission, and Swedish and Italian regulators it had accepted
sweetened commitments from online travel agent booking.com to
address competition concerns.
These will go into effect in France, Italy and Sweden from
July 1 for five years and will allow hotels to offer lower
prices on other booking websites, the French regulator said.
Hotels will also be able to make offers directly to their
customers by means other than the Internet and allot fewer rooms
to booking.com than they keep for themselves.
In December, booking.com, owned by U.S-based Priceline Group
, proposed scrapping the so-called pricing parity clause
in its contracts preventing hotels from giving discounts to its
rivals.
Booking.com came up with improved commitments following
third-party feedback and market tests conducted by the
regulators.
The pledges will be enforceable with the potential of fines
of up to 5 percent of the company's global revenue of around $7
billion, the French competition authority said.
Booking.com said it was considering implementing the new
commitments across Europe and was working with other national
regulators towards that goal.
The European Commission, the anti-trust enforcer in the
28-country European Union, has been coordinating national probes
in France, Italy and Sweden but has said it was not conducting
its own investigation.
The regulator's probe in France was prompted by a consortium
of hotelier federations.
Hoteliers have been trying to crack down on rate parity
clauses in contracts with online travel agents (OTA) such as
booking.com, arguing they remove flexibility in pricing.
Traditional hoteliers face rising competition from OTAs,
which are hitting their margins and earning commission fees that
can reach 20 percent of the cost of a room. Booking.com said its
commissions are between 15 and 17 percent.
The French UMIH hotel federation welcomed booking.com's
commitments as "a first step" but remained vigilant as other
OTAs such as Expedia and HRS were not bound by these
proposals.
Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, approached
the French regulator in February, saying booking.com was abusing
its dominant position.
It said on Tuesday that booking.com's commitments would
allow hotels to "reward their loyal clients and regain control
over pricing policies" but said Expedia and others must also
comply to bring true competition among OTAs and lower their
fees.
Expedia said it was working with the authorities to find a
solution.
