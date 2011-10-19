By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, Oct XX
TOKYO, Oct XX Roland Merullo had largely
forgotten the disturbing sight of a small child being mistreated
by his mother outside a store in rural New England -- until the
memory welled up some twenty-five years later to help fuel the
novel he was writing.
That sort of abusive parenting, which Merullo likened to the
power of a dictator, underlies much of "The Talk-Funny Girl,"
the story of teenaged Marjorie and her struggles to escape from
the bleak life forced on her by her isolated parents, who are
falling more deeping under the influence of a sadistic cult
leader.
"People get away with stuff at home that they wouldn't dare
do in the rest of the world, because there's nobody there to
stop them. They have the ultimate power over their children,"
said Merullo in a telephone interview.
"Part of the motivation for this (book) was to give a voice
to kids like that, to speak up a little for kids who are in
terrible situations and can't do anything for themselves."
Marjorie's isolation is symbolised by the strange English
dialect she speaks as the result of growing up with her parents
in a backwoods cabin, with any attempts to speak properly
punished by physical abuse.
"I can't to have any money for boots now but I can at
tomorrow maybe or another time," she says early in the book.
Through the course of thenovel, as the seventeen-year-old
Marjorie fights her way to a normal life through a job as a
stoneworker rebuilding a church, her speech gradually becomes
closer to normal, a sign of her growing independence.
That narrative decision prompted some criticism, Merullo
said.
"One of my early readers said to me that kids at that age
are so sensitive to their peers' opinion that she would never
talk like this," he said.
"I entertained that thought, but I think what I was trying
to show was the abject terror she felt at home and the magnitude
of the punishment she would face if she betrayed her parents and
began to speak normally. In a family like this, I think the fear
trumps peer pressure."
Merullo felt so strongly about this speech pattern that he
originally wrote the book, which is told in the first person,
entirely in Majorie's dialect -- until another early reader said
it was hard work to read, requiring him to rewrite "a good chunk
of it."
Additional challenges were writing from the female point of
view, which he said was a bit tricky because he didn't want to
use the obvious sorts of subjects, such as talking menstruation,
to make it clear the character was a woman, a technique he
termed a "cheap trick."
But overcoming that kind of thing is all part of the job for
a novelist, he said.
"I felt like I knew this young woman. I don't know why,
because I'm not young, I'm not a woman and I didn't grow up in
anything like she did," he added.
"I just felt like I knew her, and even from the first walk
she takes into town looking for a job, I just felt I understood
her soul who she was."
