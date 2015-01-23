NEW YORK Jan 23 Emmy-winning actor and reputed
hothead Alec Baldwin is putting his actions into words. A memoir
about his life, the ups and downs of his career and his
struggles with addiction is due out next year, publisher
HarperCollins said on Friday.
The book, entitled "Nevertheless," is scheduled for launch
in the autumn of 2016.
"Alec Baldwin is a larger-than-life talent with an
astonishing range. And his life up to now has been far from
dull," Jonathan Burnham, senior vice president and publisher of
Harper, said in a statement.
The star of the TV show "30 Rock" will pen the book himself
and include stories about his childhood in New York, his early
career as a soap opera star, his marriage and acrimonious
divorce from actress Kim Basinger, and his second marriage to
yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas in 2012.
Last year Baldwin, 56, said he had considered leaving New
York, partly because of how he has been depicted in the press.
After a series of headline-grabbing incidents the actor had
been portrayed as a hotheaded homophobe and bigot. His
short-lived cable TV talk show "Up Late with Alec Baldwin" was
cancelled in 2013 after he made what a gay rights group called a
homophobic comment to a New York photographer. Baldwin issued an
apology, but the network MSNBC dropped his show.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Gunna Dickson)