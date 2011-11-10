TOKYO Nov 10 Dear reader, if Jane Austen
lived today, she'd be an avid blogger, she'd be on Facebook, and
of course she'd also be tweeting away -- but mostly about other
people, not herself.
That's because Austen had a passionate fascination with
people and what made them who they were, an interest that keeps
the modern world fascinated by the woman who wrote novels set in
small villages nearly 200 years ago, said Laurel Ann Nattress,
editor of an anthology of Austen-inspired stories.
"She would definitely be on Twitter, out there having fun.
Blogging, connecting with people. Facebook," said Nattress in a
phone interview about her book, "Jane Austen Made Me Do It."
"She loved understanding how people ticked, and you see that
in her characterisations and her plots. So I think that the
whole social networking thing would fascinate her too, because
you learn more about people."
Nattress first read Austen as a schoolgirl, but her passion
for the writer who gave the world "Sense and Sensibility" and a
handful of other novels didn't truly begin until 1980, when a
television production of "Pride and Prejudice" made the world of
Regency England come alive for her.
"I loved the era, I loved the gentility, I loved the respect
that the characters had for each other. I love their dialogue --
that sharp, witty, funny dialogue," she said.
"I wasn't really pleased with what life was happening around
me, and so I saw this fabulous world 200 years ago. It was just
amazing how civil these people were, the gentility and civility
were really striking, I think, (compared) with what we were
seeing on television."
Nattress immediately re-read "Pride and Prejudice," although
she said she struggled a bit with the language at first, and
then the other books. It was the start of a love affair that has
led her to read the book again every year.
Though for years Nattress said she merely "worshipped in
silence," the advent of the Internet in the mid-90s opened up a
new world of sites where other Austen fans gathered.
In 2007, she began a blog, "Austenprose," (austenprose.com/)
to share her passion for all things Austen, including a growing
body of "Austen sequels" and other Austen-inspired tales. These
days this includes some with touches of vampires, zombies and
hammerhead sharks.
Amidst this literary outpouring, Nattress suddenly realized
there wasn't an anthology of Austen-inspired short stories. With
the help of a literary agent who phoned to thank her about a
review she'd done, she set out to rectify that.
"I think Jane Austen was looking down on me," she said.
Within a week of starting to sell the book, they had an
offer. Within a month, they had 20 authors lined up, eager to
write new Austen-inspired stories.
The resulting collection contains tales by seasoned authors
in a variety of genres as well as one debut piece, chosen from
among 88 in a short story contest.
There is one about a modern-day Austen giving her niece
advice ahead of her wedding and another in which Mr. Darcy, the
romantic hero of "Pride and Prejudice," sues all the writers of
sequels and spin-offs.
Nattress, who said she now automatically associates anybody
she meets with an Austen character, attributed her heroine's
lasting appeal mainly to her take on human nature.
"She writes very astute observations of human personalities,
foibles and things that are wonderful. It's universal and it
still touches us today," she said.
And what would a modern Jane be doing, besides blogging?
"I think she would be a journalist because she loved the
cutting edge of society. She loved talking about people, about
human dynamics, about personal relations," Nattress said.
"If she wasn't a journalist I think she'd be a psychologist,
because she was just so observant. I learn so much about life
from Jane Austen."
