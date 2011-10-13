TOKYO Oct 13 A diplomat and lawyer before
fulfilling a long-held dream of writing novels, Pam Jenoff says
that being a lawyer has helped her write better fiction -- even
though none of her books, up to now, has set foot in a
courtroom.
But her latest, "The Things We Cherished," combines a look
at Jewish history up to and during World War Two with the trial
of an elderly man accused of war crimes who maintains that proof
of his innocence is in an elaborate clock last seen in Nazi
Germany.
The mother of three children under three, Jenoff also
teaches law and says that while she once wrote from five to
seven in the mornings before going to work, she now has trained
herself to use every bit of free time she gets, writing in short
bursts whenever she can
She spoke with Reuters about how law and her experiences in
Poland as a diplomat informed her writing.
Q: What got you started on this book?
A: "The idea for the book itself came for a clock that my
husband gave me for our first wedding anniversary, known as an
'anniversary clock.' It's called that because it only needs to
be wound once a year. It's a beautiful antique clock, and as I
looked at it, I started imagining where the clock had been and
the history of the clock, and a fictitious history emerged for
me -- the clock's about a hundred years old. So I envisioned it
in different places through time throughout the 20th century,
and it became a metaphor for the Jewish experience in 20th
century Europe. Going back even before that, of course, my
broader interest in the subject of the Holocaust and World War
Two comes from my time as a diplomat with the State Department
in Krakow, Poland, working on Polish-Jewish relations and
post-Holocaust issues."
Q: What is it about World War Two and Jewish-German
relationships that fascinates you and fascinates us?
A: "For me personally, I was in Poland for a few years ...
and really immersed in issues that had arisen out of the
Holocaust. I also became very personally close to the surviving
Jewish community there, and I also came to know their stories.
The period of time was very much vivid and alive for me. I think
more broadly for people, it's really about an incredibly
difficult time where people were just really pushed outside
their element and forced to take actions and choices that they
otherwise would not have been. I think it's just such a fertile
period for talking about choice and consequence, and all those
things. What would I have done in those circumstances? I think
people tend to put themselves in those shoes."
Q: What are the messages for us in this period?
A: "There's a few things. I really think it's important to
avoid painting people as black or white and using the broad
brush strokes we tend to use in history, because things were a
lot more gray and nuanced than that, especially in terms of
people and their choices and individual responses, and I want
people to take a look at that.
"The other question the book raises is that the elderly man
was a Nazi collaborator, and the question becomes, are we going
to prosecute war crimes from 60-plus years ago? What value does
that have? Should we be spending the resources on more modern
day atrocities in the Sudan and elsewhere? Or, is this important
because of its symbolism for the modern day atrocities? I don't
give readers one conclusion or another, I just want them to
think about it."
Q: How did being a diplomat and lawyer feed your writing?
A: "I don't write autobiographical material because I
personally think that real life makes terrible plot, but it
makes for great setting. So all of the experiences I had abroad
really go into the place, making the place come alive. I'm still
writing about all these experiences from more than a decade ago.
Now, being a lawyer is interesting. 'Things We Cherished' is
actually my first book with a lawyer protagonist and so I wonder
if the lawyer is starting to creep into my writing after all
these years. But there's a lot of synergies between legal
writing and fiction writing. In fact, in my other life right now
I'm an academic and teach law school, and I actually just got a
grant because I'm writing about these synergies -- how can these
two be brought together, why do so many lawyers want to be
writers? Why do so many writers write about the law?
"I think that the help goes both ways. Being a novelist
helps you to tell a compelling narrative and craft a story for
your client. I also think there are a ton of fiction writing
techniques that novelists use that can be imported into legal
writing to jump-start creativity and bring life to work. There's
a lot that novel writing brings to being a lawyer.
"The single biggest thing that being a lawyer brought to my
fiction writing was the ability to revise my work. When you're a
writer, people don't give you solutions, they give you problems.
Your editor and your agent say there's not enough tension in the
third arc, and such. You have to take their feedback and
incorporate it in a way that's your own. That's very much like
being a lawyer, where somebody marks up your brief and you have
to go back and redo it. One of the three biggest things that's
helped me as a novelist is the ability to revise, and I think
that comes from the lawyer world."
