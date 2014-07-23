By Michael Gold
"The Incarnations," the third
novel by British author Susan Barker, depicts China's
transformation across millennia, as two repeatedly reborn souls
encounter each other at various points through history.
The novel is anchored by a story set in modern-day Beijing,
where a seemingly average cab driver is tormented by anonymous
letters describing his five past lives, of which he has no
recollection.
The lives span centuries, from China's golden-age Tang
Dynasty, through the brutal invasion of Genghis Khan, the court
of a tyrannical and sadistic Ming Dynasty ruler, to the high-sea
battlegrounds of the Opium War and the blood-splattered
interrogation rooms of the Cultural Revolution.
Barker, whose father is British and mother is Malaysian
Chinese, said the novel was the product of years of intensive
research, mostly in the years after she moved to Beijing in
2007.
She spoke to Reuters about how she gave a human dimension to
such a vast and sweeping topic.
Q: How did you set about putting all these disparate pieces
of history together to make a cohesive novel?
A: In creative writing you're told to write what you know,
but I wanted to write what I wanted to know; I wanted to deepen
my knowledge about China and research subjects about urban China
and Chinese history. Maybe it's the whole ancestor cultural
legacy thing - I've always been interested in stories about
China. So much seemed to have happened there.
Q: How many liberties did you take with actual historical
events?
A: I took inspiration from historical circumstances, but
obviously I created characters and gave them interiorities. The
historical stories are quite surreal and fantastical, and that's
a real deviation from historical fact. The only one I didn't do
that for is the Cultural Revolution, since all those events are
within living memory and I thought it would be really
disrespectful. Besides, the historical reality of the Cultural
Revolution was so absurd that you didn't need to distort it.
Q: In the modern-day sections, why did you decide to make
the main character a cab driver?
A: I've met a lot of interesting cab drivers living in
Beijing and Shenzhen. I always make it my business to sit up
front and make small talk. Surprising things and views of the
world come out, and I wanted Beijing geography, all the traffic,
architecture, pollution and concrete, to have a strong presence
as a book. Looking through the windscreen of a taxi driver as he
goes about his working day is a really vivid way of presenting
the city to the reader.
Q: The central relationship portrayed throughout the book is
such an intense one, and it's mostly manifested via same-sex
attraction. What drove this decision on your part?
A: I've always considered sexuality to be a very fluid
thing, how you can fall in love with someone and spend your life
with them and it doesn't matter what gender they are. Maybe
that's a naive thing to say, but I'm very removed from the
sexual politics of it all. The gay relationship in the
modern-day section came about organically; it seemed quite
natural to put (the characters) in a situation where they're
attracted to each other and they have sex and (the main
character) Wang is quite conflicted about it. And of course at
that time homosexuality was classified as a mental illness that
was very taboo in society.
Q: What literary influences colour your work?
A: I write the kind of fiction that I myself want to read
and I've always been really interested in writers like Angela
Carter who do have this kind of fairytale, fantastical twist to
their writing. I do like fiction that is quite surreal and not
constrained by reality and the laws of physics.
Q: Are you concerned about the potential reaction of Chinese
censors to elements of the novel?
A: I've been told that what usually happens is that people
that supply books in China are sent some guidelines that they're
not allowed to have too explicit sex or anything overtly
political but it's up to each supplier whether or not they
choose to stock a book. I wouldn't be concerned if it was banned
in China. I would love for it to be translated into Chinese and
put here for people to read it but I don't think that's too
feasible considering the Cultural Revolution section and it
paints a very bleak portrait of contemporary life in China.
