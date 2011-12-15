TOKYO Dec 15 Two songwriters reunite at
the request of a former associate, with unusual results. A
single woman agrees to be named guardian for her widowed
sister's children. Dissatisfied with her job, a teacher seeks
out the teacher she idolized as a schoolgirl.
Though the characters change, most of the stories in Alethea
Black's debut short story collection, "I Knew You'd Be Lovely"
feature people at moments when they stand at crossroads, facing
a change in their lives.
Black, who began writing in earnest in 1995, said she likes
the short story form, both for its brevity and the fact that
it's a "good way to learn writing." The collection grew bit by
bit over years, as she wrote first one story and then another.
Q: What's the unifying theme?
A: "There's a unity of voice among them, and that helped it
sell and is helping it as a collection, because even though the
characters change there's a sensibility that's consistent. I
think of it as people finding ways to love each other and
themselves in spite of their brokenness. An editor that I worked
with said that she thought it was about those moments in life
when everything changes. So I think that both of those apply."
Q: Moments in life when everything changes -- could you
elaborate a bit on that idea?
A: "I thought that was a good description. The stories do
exist at an emotional crossroads. I had a writing teacher at one
point who said you should always be asking yourself 'why is this
night different from all others?' I've really loved that and
always remembered it, and I think that's true. You are showing
people when they're making important choices. That's what makes
it suspenseful and dramatic and, hopefully, of interest to the
reader. This is the day when they make decisions that affected
all the other days."
Q: Do remember any specific incidents or ideas that touched
off some of the stories?
A: "I have a file that I work from. If something crosses my
mind that seems dramatically charged as a situation or a
character or even a bit of dialogue that I come across in the
world that seems even a little colorful, I'll save to work off
of that. One of the stories is about a high school English
teacher who looks up her high school English teacher. That's a
significant day for her because she became a teacher in part
because of his influence, and he has had a very profound
influence on her. So meeting him in person many years later is a
night that's different from all others for her.
"Then I do enjoy stories where something happens. I have
another story where another character is trying to find the
perfect gift for her beloved. That alone is a charged exercise,
but it is especially charged because she suspects there's
another woman. There's another story that takes as its premise
the idea that somebody is having premonitions something will
happen, so I was immediately setting the stakes high -- for
myself and for the character. They knew that something of
importance was about to take place in their life but they had no
idea what."
Q: How do you actually keep the file?
A: "I have a mini tape recorder that I keep in my purse at
all times, and I will take it out often. My friends are patient
with me when I do so. That's really where I record ideas and
later I'll transcribe them into journals. Now I also rely on
this file on my computer but I also have all of the journals
going back for years."
Q: You're just constantly aware and on guard for ideas?
A: "I think that as a writer you're always listening and
watching as you move through the world and you just can't help
it. I do have periods that are more fruitful and productive than
others. Sometimes if I'm really in the heat of the story I'll
have a hard time turning my brain off and I'll have the tape
recorder under my pillow. I'll try to sleep and different ideas
about a story will still be popping up. I haven't ever been able
to successfully turn it on and off, I'm more just trying to
successfully collaborate with it."
Q: What's the appeal of a short story?
A: "The advantage from a writing standpoint is that I think
you can hold the whole thing in your mind at once, even perhaps
without knowing it. That lets those inevitable turns of phrase
or turns of plot come about, and I enjoy that aspect. I think
the appeal from a reader's standpoint is that you can have a
satisfying narrative in a sitting, you don't have to log a
month's worth of hours to have that sense of completion."
Q: What's hard for you in writing and what's easy?
A: "Well, I love first drafts when it's still surprising and
exciting for you, and you don't know the jokes and you dont'
know the ending. The harder part for me was the editing, where I
already knew how things were going to turn out and I knew the
jokes. So I had to re-envision editing as creative. I said that
you need to go back in and light it on fire again. This
situation may be familiar to you, but you can still come up with
something exciting within it. It's not quite as sexy to cut a
sentence that doesn't belong, that isn't the most exciting part
-- making a good cut -- but you can bear in mind that it's going
to make the story stronger overall."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Paul Casciato)