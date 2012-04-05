By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, April 5
NEW YORK, April 5 Wyoming-based author C.J. Box
has just released "Force of Nature," the 12th in his series of
mysteries starring Joe Pickett, a game warden in the Bighorn
Mountains.
"Force of Nature" features Pickett's longtime friend Nate
Romanowski, a man with a secret past that comes back to haunt
him and puts Pickett and his family in danger.
Box spoke to Reuters about the series, developing his
characters and the writing process.
Q: You've said you never set out to write a series. How did
it come about, and how do you keep the characters fresh and
appealing after 12 books?
A: "There are writers out there who sit down and say, 'I'm
going to write a series about a game warden.' No, nobody says
that. Nobody is that dumb, but (to write about) some kind of
sleuth with a quirky something and I didn't do that.
"The first book "Open Season" in my mind was more about the
issue of endangered species and how well-meaning legislation can
go screwy on the ground, and the protagonist happened to be a
game warden. To me it was more about the issue.
"It took four years after I finished it for a publisher to
want to publish it, and it was Penguin Putnam, and when they
bought it, they offered to give me a contract for two other
books with Joe Pickett. So that's how it got started."
Q: So how do you keep the characters fresh and appealing?
A: "The books take place in real time. Most of them take
place a year after the last. So the characters age a year, the
kids in the family age and because they're all growing up and
they're not stuck in time, there's a different scenario with
each book. That change, I think, it keeps them fresh."
Q: A lot of your plots have to do with everything from
energy production to developers to ecoterrorism, natural gas,
wind power, mining. Where do you get your ideas?
A: "I keep big clip files on contemporary issues and
controversies in the West. Also, I live out here so I'm not
cloistered somewhere. I hear what people are saying.
"I follow the news and the politics and try to explore a
lot of things that people are talking about in I hope a
well-balanced way. I try to have characters give their opinions
on both sides and trust the reader to come down where they want
to.
"To me, a book whatever the genre, needs to be about
something besides who done it so that when the reader is done,
you feel like you've learned something about an issue that maybe
you didn't even think you cared about."
Q: Your books have some gruesome depictions, like the dead
body swinging from the wind turbine in "Cold Wind."
A: "When you write these kind of books, you look at
everything, every object as a potential murder weapon."
Q: Are your characters bits and pieces of people you know?
Are they composites? Does anyone ever recognize themselves?
A: "People claim to ... and I just sort of smile because
generally they aren't based on people."
Q: Is there any of you in the characters? Is there any of
you in Joe Pickett?
A: "Like Joe, I tend to look at a lot of controversial
issues as looking for a reasonable middle in a lot of things.
"I kind of take his outlook. I have a family and daughters
and I know what it's like to not make much money and come home
and try to reconcile work with family and that kind of thing."
Q: What about your writing process? How long does it take to
write a book? Do you have more than one in the works?
A: "The Joe Pickett ones tend to take seven to nine months
after the research is done. That's kind of fast, but that's
simply because with a series you start with a set premise and
characters and you kind of know a general direction and an arc.
"First I do the research. I build kind of like a casebook of
facts and figures knowing that 90 percent of it is going to end
up on the cutting room floor but knowing that I've got an
understanding.
"Then I do an outline and then I always try to figure out a
way to pull the reader through an issue in a page-turning way
and then I build the plot.
"Then I literally write on top of the outline, and I outline
it all the way to the end so I know where it's going, although
it seems half the time I change the ending when I get there."
Q: Who do you read? What kinds of authors?
A: "I read really widely. I tend to read fiction, nonfiction
and probably about every fourth one, or maybe more, is a mystery
or crime thriller.
My favorite author is Thomas McGuane, who is considered a
literary novelist. He lives in Montana and I think he is the
best."
Q: Have any of your books been optioned for film or
television?
A: "Yes, and it's really frustrating because nothing ever
seems to get made."
Q: Who would you like to see play Joe Pickett?
A: "Joe Pickett in my mind is a game warden and not an
actor, so I don't have anybody in mind. He's never actually
described other than of middle height and middle age, so whoever
you think he is, he is. I didn't do it on purpose, but I'm glad
I did it that way now."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)