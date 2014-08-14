By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 In June 1914, a Bosnian
Serb teenager named Gavrilo Princip assassinated the heir to the
Austro-Hungarian throne, setting in motion a train of events
that led to the start of World War One.
Cape Town-based author and adventurer Tim Butcher retraces
Princip's steps in his just-published book "The Trigger: Hunting
the Assassin Who Brought the World to War."
Starting from Princip's remote home village in present-day
Bosnia, Butcher hiked through rugged wolf and bear country and
even managed to pursue some trout in his quest to unlock the
assassin's secrets.
Along the way, he enjoyed central European peasant
hospitality and found previously unknown school reports for
Princip in obscure archives where historians had failed to peer.
Butcher argues that Princip was not the Serbian nationalist
he has been portrayed as, but a patriot striving for a greater
Yugoslavia.
His journey ended in Sarajevo, where Princip fired the shots
that changed the course of 20th century history.
Butcher, who covered the Balkan conflicts as a reporter in
the 1990s for the Daily Telegraph and has previously written two
adventure travel books set in Africa, spoke to Reuters by phone
about his new work and his historical quarry.
Q: What motivated you to write the book?
A: The primary motivation is still not understanding where
the First World War comes from, how we came to lose so many
millions of people around the world. That's really the genesis
of this book. I wanted to go back to the founding sequence of
the First World War narrative.
Q: As a South Africa-based writer, what lessons do you think
this country's transition offers to places such as the Balkans?
A: I think it's a lesson of hope. In the Balkans, we haven't
had many Mandelas. Having worked as a journalist in both
environments, the Balkans and in South Africa, I know which
place has divisions that are more charged. And that's the
Balkans. Which place thinks more about tomorrow than yesterday,
that's South Africa.
Q: How do you think Princip would have reacted to the events
he unleashed if, say, he had lived to see Tito's Yugoslavia
after World War Two?
A: A complicated question because, of course, he unleashed
events that led to world war ... I think he would have been
shocked, and let's be absolutely honest: Princip is not the
cause of the First World War, he is but the trigger. The cause
is about the strategic rivalries between the great powers, the
willingness to go to war. I mean, they wilfully accepted an
assassination on a street corner in the Balkans as a reason to
go to war in Belgium, for crying out loud. How insane is that?
I argue very strongly in this, and I think he has been
misunderstood by history, (that) he was a Yugoslav nationalist.
And people have missed that, partly because they're ignorant,
partly because they haven't done the research, and partly
because Yugoslavia is out of fashion. It became pretty
unfashionable in the 1990s. But if you take those goggles off
from the 1990s and put on goggles from 100 years ago, Yugoslavia
was a very romantic, positive, utopian idea. So he had a lot of
romance about him, to be brutally honest. I don't think he would
have been totally into Tito. But he would have appreciated what
Tito did, which was to bring everyone together.
Q: What is your next book project?
A: I can't really say at the moment. I'm trying to work out
the right balance of history and travel.
(Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Mark Trevelyan)