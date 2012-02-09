TOKYO Feb 9 In the world of Dan Chaon's
stories, nothing is quite what it should be -- or perhaps it's
the way it always was, and nobody saw it clearly before.
A widower finds cryptic messages on dollar bills blowing
along the street. A man and his wife try to cope with having a
baby that is born with two heads. Sleety nights invite images of
skeletons flying through the air.
Written roughly over the course of a decade, the tales in
"Stay Awake," Chaon's second short story collection, were
inspired largely by his desire to try mixing elements of ghost
and horror stories with literary fiction. They evoke comparison
to classics such as those by Ray Bradbury, whom Chaon admires.
A National Book Award finalist whose wife, novelist Sheila
Schwartz, died of cancer in 2008, Chaon describes the stories as
also being about "loss and about dealing with loss...about being
able to understand what continuing on means."
Q: What would you say is a common thread in these stories --
you mentioned loss, is there something else?
A: "I think the way that everyday life can become uncanny is
a thread that ties things together. I think the feeling that
seems to have grown large in the United States of something
having gone off the rails and you're not quite sure where to
pinpoint that having gone wrong. I feel that it's that mood of
dread that I'm particularly interested in trying to capture."
Q: Can you elaborate?
A: "I think that there are times when we're just going about
our daily business and, you know, driving to work or doing the
dishes or whatever, and then there are those moments when you
lift your head and there's a sense that something is strange. Or
a sense that something is different that you haven't looked at
in the right way up until that moment. My son and I were talking
about this concept -- he's a biology major in college -- and he
was talking about the concept of umwelt, which is about the
semiotics of animals. A fish can only see the things that matter
to a fish, so that if we're trying to understand fish
consciousness or tick consciousness we have to understand what
those creatures see. Humans are really the only animal that we
know of, that has the ability to step outside the umwelt and
look from a different perspective, or to see something that
exists outside out of ordinary consciousness.
"I think in some ways that that's what I'm trying to get at,
because loss does sort of put you outside of the umwelt. I hope
that doesn't sound pretentious."
Q: You've written both short stories and novels, what are
the pluses and minuses of short stories?
A: "The obvious plus of novels is that people actually read
them, but beyond that I think there is still an audience for
short stories and a strong interest, I think, in stories that do
something a little different.
"For me, the appeal of the short story is that with a novel,
you're really creating a world. Whereas with the short story,
it's a slice of life with all this space around it, and you and
the reader are collaborating on creating. With the short story
there's a sense that you and the reader are sort of on the same
level. I like that feeling, that you're just glimpsing something
through a keyhole and in some ways, the mystery can remain in a
way that it can't remain in a novel.
"I think that some readers find that frustrating, but it's
something I find super-appealing. I sometimes find I'm
disappointed by trying to tie things up too neatly, it can feel
kind of pat. There's that point in a movie where somebody has to
explain everything and why everything happened, and that's
always my least favorite part of movies because it's not as
enthralling as it was in my imagination."
Q: What do you emphasize most: character, setting, plot?
A: "I think what I start out with is some kind of image or
scene, and then from there I'll work towards a character. From
the character and that moment then I think plot will begin to
emerge. With a lot of stories, the opening image is frequently
the thing that I started with -- whether it's the image of the
baby with two heads, or the image the guy hitting the deer in
the semi. Then I tend to begin to explore the characters in
these images and make them move forward in some sort of
plot-like way."
Q: What place do creepy stories have in our lives -- has
anything changed in their role over time?
A: "I think we've always been drawn to them. I think that
the need to shudder is maybe similar to the need to laugh, that
we have these desires for a certain kind of adrenaline.
"But I also think that in some ways it's a way for us to
explore things that we otherwise try to shut out of our minds.
It's sort of like a roller-coaster, we can explore what it's
like to be on a hurtling box going straight downhill without
actually having to experience the actual danger of it. I think
in some ways that's the appeal of scary stories, creepy stories
- it gives us a chance to peek into the darkness, without having
to actually go there."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Paul Casciato)