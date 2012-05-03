May 3 Exxon Mobil's vast size and massive
profits have often put the oil giant in the crosshairs of
critics, and its strict adherence to company protocols and
philosophy has created an image of the company as impervious to
outside pressure.
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Steve Coll's new book
"Private Empire: Exxon Mobil and American Power" sought to delve
inside the Irving, Texas-based company to see how it thinks and
what drives its decisions.
The heavily-researched and reported story of the U.S.
company details a business spread across the globe, from
Indonesia and Chad, and to look at controversies such as its
efforts to battle climate change pacts and its handling of the
Exxon Valdez oil spill.
Coll spoke to Reuters about the company's corporate culture,
its position on global warming and state-run oil companies.
Q: How would you characterize Exxon Mobil's strict culture
and proscribed methods for dealing with virtually every aspect
of its operations? Is it a benefit or a drag?
A: "It's obviously a huge benefit in the areas it was
designed to shape. These global idiot-proof integrated systems
have served them very well and influenced their peers over time.
"But is it really necessary to take that same operating
discipline and mindset and apply it across every aspect of what
the corporation does, including their political strategy, their
public affairs strategy, their communications strategy? They
basically have one system that they apply, a set of principles
that they apply, in every aspect of their business. I came to
think that was self-limiting.
"For a corporation of their place in the American system,
they really are unusually insular. I think if you went down the
Fortune 100 and you mapped the executive suites, I think you'd
find a lot of lateral moves in there, people who came from high
positions in another corporation, a competitor, another
industry, a fresh pair of eyes. In Exxon Mobil, you have zero of
those. It's much more like the military."
Q: Exxon was a critic of global warming science and it
funded groups that sought to discredit that work. Yet about five
years ago, it changed tack and said it would support a tax on
carbon. How did this turn come about?
A: "They'll say they were ultimately transparent about it,
but I don't think the history supports that. They did try to
work through subterfuge and proxy groups to basically poison the
science.
"Now was it cynical? I'm not sure. I think (former CEO) Lee
Raymond really believed what he believed. He was a pretty
advanced chemical engineer himself. After his era ... I think
their initial concern was they didn't want to create unnecessary
legal liability for themselves.
"They basically took that turn and said 'We were never
wrong. We were only misunderstood. But to clarify this and to
break up this misunderstanding, let's restate our position.'
"When they actually announced their support for a carbon
tax, which I do think is significant change in the company's
history even though it wasn't politically plausible, it does put
them on record as saying a carbon price is necessary to address
the risks of global warming."
Q: Exxon has in the past been criticized by human rights
campaigners for its work with unsavory governments in places
like Indonesia, Equatorial Guinea and Chad. How does Exxon Mobil
view criticism about its behavior?
A: "There's a pattern in those cases, and they're very slow
to see what's happening around them. They were very slow to
adjust to those challenges that they mostly inherited from
(their purchase of) Mobil ... they were not generally in
high-risk environments. They kind of bought into the world of
trouble when they bought Mobil.
"One guy from Human Rights Watch said when they finally got
Exxon Mobil to implement the best practices for corporate
citizenship around human rights standards ... he said it was
like watching human rights being implemented by a police state,
they were so thorough about it."
Q: Exxon has often been wary of being viewed as an American
company, instead preferring to see itself as a global entity,
but it has on occasion benefitted from Washington's help. How
does it justify this?
A: "I came to understand they just don't try. They (seek
government help) when it's in their interest, and they don't do
it when it's not in their interest.
"Obviously they do put out a story that is incomplete. They
like people to absorb the idea that they don't need favors from
governments and they are capable of handling things on their
own. That's their sort of self image. But what is interesting is
to see that whenever they feel that a favor would benefit them,
when they think the government can help, they go to the
government. And they don't sound especially proud. They sound
utterly parochial in those moments."
Q: Many countries have created national oil companies that
are owned by the state. Does Exxon Mobil's business model make
sense in a world where most of the planet's oil is owned by
these government-run companies?
A: "I came to think of them as basically our state oil
company, (set up) the way we in the United States would organize
them, that is, with no government control, in fact maybe living
in the state of active hostility to the U.S. government. That's
our version of the state oil company.
"Their scale and their role in the American system and the
percentage of economic activity they represent and the way they
work around the world is probably closer to a state oil company
than not. And we get the benefit of their efficiency and we get
to deal with the fact that they are oppositional about
regulation and oversight, so that's the tradeoff in comparison
to a proper state-owned oil company."
(Reporting By Matt Daily; editing by Patricia Reaney)