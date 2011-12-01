TOKYO Dec 1 Marigolds for grief, purple
dahlias for dignity, periwinkle for tender reflections. Basil
for hate.
The meanings attached to each flower underpin the life of
Victoria Jones, the prickly and suspicious heroine of Vanessa
Diffenbaugh's "The Language of Flowers," who uses blooms and
bouquets to say what she cannot force herself to speak out loud.
A veteran of the foster care system released upon turning
eighteen, Victoria struggles to find a place for herself in San
Francisco, working for a florist and discovering she has a
talent for changing peoples' lives through the flowers she
chooses for them. Her own past is a different, harder issue.
Diffenbaugh, who has worked extensively with foster
children, spoke with Reuters about the Victorian language of
flowers and the role it plays in her debut novel.
Q: What made you come up with this particular character?
A: "I was home with my kids, I had two babies and two foster
kids at the time, and I just finished writing a book I pretty
much knew I wasn't going to sell. It was pretty horrible and I
didn't believe in it from the very beginning. So when I sat down
to write this one, the seed idea was that I wanted to write
about a character who had never loved or attached to another
person, and write about what it was like for that person to
learn how to love and attach again. I didn't really set out to
write about the language of flowers, but the character of
Victoria really came to me first, and whole.
"Actually, I just put her in San Francisco -- it was the
very first scene I wrote, and I put her on the street. A young
man looked at her in a way that made her very uncomfortable, and
instead of responding with words in the way that someone might
who was well adjusted, she left and came back a week later with
rhododendron, which means 'beware.' So that happened
spontaneously and then the whole book evolved from that point."
Q: Have you known the flower symbology for a long time?
A: "I was 16 when I discovered Kate Greenaway's 'Language of
Flowers' in a used book store in my home town, and I've been
carrying it around ever since. I just adored it and I went
through it and wrote poetry by stringing flowers together on
twine and making my high school boyfriend translate them with
the flower dictionary. It's just always something I've loved, I
think for a number of reasons, one of the main ones being that
it's just so forgotten and such a secret, even though it was so
wildly popular, not just in Europe but also the United States.
It just fascinated me that something that once was so well known
has fallen off almost completely.
Q: Why was it such a big deal?
A: "I've done some research on that. There are a number of
reasons but it's mainly just that in the Victorian era, flowers
and gardens were in the absolute center of culture. They were
popular in a way that we almost can't understand from where we
are in history. So once the idea popped up it just spread wildly
and became a part of every interaction."
Q: Why marry the flower symbology and this person who hasn't
attached?
A: "It definitely came out organically, it wasn't
premeditated. But then as I started writing it just really felt
right to me. Because one of the things I really liked about what
it allowed me to do was that Victoria, at the beginning,
couldn't show any love or positive emotion toward people because
it was just outside the character's believability. But in order
to get readers to attach to Victoria and care about her journey,
you have to show that she did have another side. Having her show
that she had this talent and passion for flowers allowed me to
show a completely different side of the character.
"The other thing that surprised me about the flower part was
that when I started writing, I thought as Victoria does, that
every flower only has one meaning, and I'd planned to write my
book that way. It was very simple. But then when I realized a
third of the way into the book that every flower has much more
than just one meaning, it caused a little breakdown in my plot
-- in a good way, I think. Victoria was able to actually have a
two-way conversation with flowers, rather than just studying
flowers and not expecting any kind of response."
Q: Overall, was this easy to write? What was hardest?
A: "The hardest was just that I had to revise and revise and
revise and revise. The first draft was relatively easy, I just
flew out of me very quickly, but then it wasn't very good. I had
to let go of a lot of it to rewrite and make it better.
"With this one, I definitely feel as if my first draft was a
full character study, I didn't feel it had anything else. In the
next book I'm writing I have way more plot than character. I'm
hoping that I can start with one and it'll lead me to the
others. But I'm still just sort of figuring it out as I go."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)