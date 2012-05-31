SYDNEY May 31 The story of his mother's life
inspired prizewinning Irish novelist Roddy Doyle's latest book,
"A Greyhound of a Girl," featuring four generations of women -
one of whom is a ghost.
Doyle, known for his success with both adult and children's
books, won the Booker Prize in 1993 for "Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha"
and has seen several of his works turned into films, including
"The Snapper," about a girl who becomes pregnant but won't tell
her family who the father is.
In Australia for the recent Sydney Writers Festival, Doyle
spoke with Reuters about how he works and his latest book.
Q: You have had success with numerous adult and children's
books, how difficult it is to swing between writing for both
audiences?
A: "Most working days I can be at my desk for nine hours a
day. Even if I was working on a novel, which I am now, I
wouldn't be able to concentrate on the novel for nine hours, so
I normally try to get about a 1,000 words a day. Once I put a
slight gap between what I'm working on for adults and the plots
are different or not running parallel, a different type of
imagination gets used or a slightly different compartment in my
brain and I find it reasonably easy to switch between the two."
Q: Where did the ideas come from for your latest children's
book, "A Greyhound of a Girl"?
A: "It's my mother's story really and it's a terribly sad
story. My mother was born in 1925 and her mother died in 1928.
There were no photographs of her and she could only remember her
hands ...doing things like peeling an apple or turning the
handle on an old gramophone...but she couldn't remember her
mother's face! In her 50s she discovered a photograph of her
mother and some letters and a whole maternal side of her family
she didn't know and it was a lovely end to the story.
"I wanted to write something that kept pace with my daughter
as she was getting older, so I made the girl a 12-year-old girl.
It's about four women, Mary who is 12, her mother, grandmother
and the ghost of her great grandmother who died in 1928."
Q: How has this book been received?
A: "I don't know how you measure these things, but I've got
the best reviews for it. The one that really made me glow and
blush a bit was a review that said the ghost in the story was
the best ghost since 'the Ghost of Christmas past' - you don't
get a better compliment than that. It was wonderful, really
wonderful!"
Q: What has been your favourite book to write so far?
A: "'The Snapper' is my favourite for solid emotional
reasons really. It was my second book and I had to think much
more about it. Because I didn't know much about pregnancy and I
brought in a lot more family members so it wasn't as easy to
write. I started the book in late 1986 and the film was shot in
1992 and broadcast in 1993. When I started the book I hadn't
met my wife, by the time the film was broadcast we had two kids,
so I associate that time with 'The Snapper'. There's little
stamps of my own story in it as well."
Q: Was it successful as a movie?
A: "I think The Snapper the movie, has become more popular
in Ireland then 'The Commitments,' my earlier book/film. When
it's on television whole families sit around in an old fashioned
way and watch it. What's really lovely is that there are young
people who weren't even born when the film was shot, kind of
know it off by heart - it's a family tradition.
My sons, who are 21 and 19, said when it was on television
the last time, it was all over Facebook 'we're watching The
Snapper.'"
Q: Are you writing at the moment?
A: "I'm working a novel set today in Dublin and I've
finished the first draft of a children's book which I'll start
editing when I get home. I'm really looking forward to that. I
wrote a story for the St. Patrick's day parade last year. There
were eight chapters and each chapter became a float in the
parade. The invitation was a fantastic idea. You get 600,000
people watching the parade and many more on television but it's
very very short so I want to write a book from the point of view
of the characters in the story."
Q: Where to now? Will we continue to read works from Roddy
Doyle?
A: "Well I hope so, I've no idea what the next one will be
as the ideas don't exactly queue up waiting like planes at
airports. Very often they begin like bubbles and announce
themselves just when I'm finishing one book. Something sparks
off an idea that might become a book."
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; editing by Elaine Lies)