By Randall Mikkelsen
| NEWBURY, Mass.
NEWBURY, Mass. Oct 16 Andre Dubus III put his
faded hometown of Haverhill, Massachusetts, on the map of modern
literature with his gritty memoir, "Townie."
But Dubus' native New England did not find a setting in his
fiction until he published a collection of novellas, "Dirty
Love," which depicts small-city and shore-town residents in
messy quests for human relationships.
Dubus' novels include "House of Sand and Fog," which was
made into an Oscar-nominated movie. He is also the son of writer
Andre Dubus II, whose troubled family life was a major element
of "Townie."
He spoke to Reuters in a house he built by hand about the
role of landscape in his writing, his aversion to the wired
life, and the characters that define his work.
Q: How has setting stories closer to home influenced your
work?
A: It felt good to try to capture people from this region. I
grew up along the Merrimack River in these abandoned mill towns.
It was only when writing "Townie" that I wrote directly about
this place for the first time, and that kind of freed me up to
fictionalize it.
A place has rhythms, a flow like a river. There is a depth
of authority a writer has when writing about a place they know
well. The same is true when your write about the kinds of people
that you know well. But when it comes to place, I think you can
write your way to the bottom of your knowledge. Exploring never
ends when it comes to character.
I think about my father's work. (John) Updike called him
"the bard of Merrimack Valley," and I remember thinking, no,
he's not. He sets his stories here, but he doesn't write about
people here. My old man's voice was (his native) Louisiana.
Q: Are any real people from "Townie" depicted fictionally in
"Dirty Love"?
A: No. In many ways 'Dirty Love' is a departure in tone. All
of my fiction before 'Dirty Love' has some physical violence in
it. Then I write directly about the physical violence in my
youth (in "Townie"), and the first book I write afterwards has
no physical violence in it.
Q: How has the Internet affected the writer's role?
A: I have such mixed feelings. I think it's improved the
quality of my writing to be able to deepen it so quickly with
research.
I really like the populist nature of the Internet. But I
find it really depressing how many of us stare at screens in our
hands. It's like you walk into a room and everybody's stoned.
Q: You don't have a smart phone?
A: I'm never going to have one. The only computer I have is
in my basement where I write. I think we need to reclaim our
solitude and the voices in our heads.
Q: A protagonist, Robert, in "Dirty Love" vividly recalled
his farm upbringing. Does that come from your experience?
A: I didn't know jack about dairy farms and I don't even
drink milk. I had to do research.
I went into Robert and he delivered that piece of news. I
believe that these characters are real and they have one
history. What you're penetrating is deeply mysterious, which is
the writer's imagination.
Q: How do you avoid media character stereotypes.
A: I do protect myself from a lot of this. I'm really kind
of tuned out. I want to be disconnected from the noise so I can
be connected to something deeper.
But as a novelist who writes fiction set in contemporary
America, I can't put my head in the ground. (In) "Dirty Love,"
I had to ask my daughter, "Show me Facebook." And then I asked
her to show me how to text.
Q: In "Dirty Love's" opening piece, where did that line come
from, "his heart kicking like a hanged man's feet"?
A: I did not want to have a shopworn phrase. I tried to just
be deeply him, looking at the video of his wife cheating on him,
and then the image came to me from his emotional moment.
Q: The characters in "Dirty Love" come to terms with the
messiness of their relationships. Is that a universal human
condition?
A: I don't care for stories that have neat endings. I like
'em to end more musically, where whatever note has been played
in that symphony has an echo in the end.
