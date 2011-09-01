By Bernard Vaughan
| NEW YORK, Sept 1
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters Life!) - British author Glen
Duncan has published seven critically acclaimed novels, often
exploring touchy topics such as violence and perversity as well
as love and morality.
He has employed the fantastic -- in his earlier book "I,
Lucifer" the devil is transformed into a human for a month --
to explore these themes, but perhaps never more so than with
his latest work.
"The Last Werewolf" stars Jake Marlowe, a 200-year-old,
suicidal werewolf who is exhausted by life and also believes he
is the last of his species.
Duncan spoke with Reuters about his new book and the
pressure to write a commercially successful novel.
Q: How did you develop this idea?
A: "I had written seven novels before this, all of which
were well received, but read by not enough people and they
didn't win a prize. So I had a conversation with my agent when
it came around to writing novel number eight, and I said, 'If I
write another overtly literary novel, do you think you'll be
able to find a publisher?' And with a refreshing candor he
said, 'No, probably not.'
"So in a bit of a bad mood, I decided to write a straight
commercial genre novel. The idea was for a plot-driven
narrative, no philosophy, no existential angst, no moral
inquiry, no meta-fictional conceits. But as is often the way
with these things, that's not quite what happened. It was
immediately apparent that it was a perfect vehicle for writing
about the things I've always been writing about: love and sex
and death and morality and cruelty and compassion."
Q: Jake and Talulla are ruthlessly violent, yet
sympathetic, characters. Was it difficult striking that
balance?
A: "The balance of mordant humor with serious moral inquiry
and acts of grotesque violence, yes, I suppose that was
difficult. And with these things the proof of the pudding is in
the eating. You're never quite sure whether it's right until
the whole thing's done. And for some people it won't be right,
it will just be that in principal it is offensive to have these
things in the same book. I have nothing to offer these people,
because I don't see the world in the same way."
Q: Has inhabiting a 200-year-old character who is tired of
life altered your appreciation for life expectancy?
A: "I don't think it's radically altered it. I've always
felt that life is very short, and my imperative is to deal with
failure rather than with regret. That seems to be the choice --
you either do things which might result in failure, but which
at any rate you won't regret because you'll have actually tried
them. Or you risk living with regret, and regret always seems
worse to me."
Q: Did your background as an ethnic Indian and a Catholic
raised in Britain influence your interest in outsiders?
A: "I did feel marginal. I did have a sense that I was
looking on from the perimeter. And that, with whatever genetic
predisposition there might be to having a writerly or
observational approach to life, that was certainly a big
factor."
Q: As a successful literary writer, how much pressure is
there to write a commercially successful book?
A: "It's a pressure that anybody who works for his or
herself will be familiar with. Whatever else may be true, the
bills still have to be paid. And it was becoming increasingly
obvious the way the economic climate had turned around three
years ago, if you were a literary writer who wasn't already a
household name, you rocketed to the top of the list of
hilariously expendable items. It was clear that publishers were
going to be less inclined to lose money on books. There are a
lot of writers in my position who have published respectable
work, but they're living a hand-to-mouth existence."
Q: When are you writing the sequel?
A: "It's already written."