LONDON Oct 20 Veteran journalist and former
Reuters editor Mary Gabriel spent eight years poring over the
personal lives of Karl Marx and his aristocratic wife Jenny.
The result is a revealing portrait of Marx as a husband,
father and human being inside a thorough account of the poverty,
persecution and death which haunted the family of a man whose
political theories would change the world.
Gabriel, whose book has been nominated for a National Book
Award in the United States, spoke to Reuters about her work:
"Love and Capital: Karl and Jenny Marx and the Birth of a
Revolution".
Q: Wasn't Marx a crowded field for a writer?
A: There are libraries of books on Marx and books on his
theory in every conceivable language, but I was shocked to find
that among all those volumes there was not a single book that
focused on Marx and his family. Marx's personal life has been a
controversial subject from the time of his death in 1883.
Immediately after his burial efforts began by his followers to
sanitize his story so that this 'socialist god' would not seem
human.
I believed there was room for another biography that told
the story of Marx and his family, that readers ought to be
introduced to Marx as husband, father and friend - for better or
worse. Readers will see that this man was not at all the stern
patrician he appeared to be in socialist and communist
propaganda. I also found that uncovering the private Marx helped
me understand his theory. Having done so, I can't imagine
reading Marx's works without understanding the circumstances in
which they were written and the historical events that were
unfolding around him as he did so.
Q: What surprised you most about Marx?
A: I was shocked by how approachable Marx was, and how much,
by the end of the project, I enjoyed his company (I "moved in"
with the Marxes for about eight years.) There is a silly
question people are often asked about political candidates --
"Which one would you most like to have a beer with?" By the end
of the book, I would answer Karl Marx! He was funny, brilliant,
passionate and completely exasperating, which in a sense only
made him more endearing.
I came to the book with an image in my head of Marx's
Highgate monument. He was utterly remote - no doubt as stony in
life as he was in death. But when I encountered him in his
letters, or those of his friends and family, and understood his
commitment and the sacrifices he made for his work, I realized
how wrong I had been about him. Whatever one thinks of his
politics or vision, one can't ignore his dedication to his
mission - which he believed was to save mankind from the
excesses of capitalism.
Q: Do you think Marx would have been surprised by how
"communism" under the Soviets actually turned out?
A: I think Marx would have turned over in his grave if he
had lived to see Lenin or Stalin at work. Soviet Russia could
not have looked less like Marx's vision of a communist society -
which in fact was never completely articulated. From the time he
was a young man, Marx abhorred the notion of the state imposing
its will upon the people. He had a horror of state surveillance
of citizens, a surveillance he was subject to. And he would have
never advocated state violence in order to suppress dissent. In
many ways the Soviet state reflected Marx's personality - he was
easy to anger and had little patience with those who disagreed
with him - more than his theory. I am convinced he would have
been a committed anti-Soviet.
Q: Of all the characters, who did you admire most and why?
A: I really loved Jenny Marx, Karl's wife, and his eldest
daughter Jennychen, but I must say I enjoyed Marx's closest
collaborator Friedrich Engels most of all. Engels was part
playboy, part savior; part soldier, part philosopher. He was, in
fact, much more complicated than Marx. Through the years, he has
been one of the most misunderstood historical figures. He is
either not given the credit he is due: his role in Marx's life
and work was integral; he was, as Marx called him, his alter
ego. Or he has been blamed for the excesses of 20th century
communism, as if his writing deviated so much from Marx's that
it spawned its own brutal form of communism. The two men worked
so closely that their handwriting shared the same page. Engels
knew Marx's works and theories as well as Marx did, and his
superhuman loyalty to his friend certainly did not abandon him
when he was left to edit Marx's final two volumes of Das
Kapital.
In fact, Engels not only provided Marx with the
all-important 'material' upon which to build his economic
theories, by introducing him to the actual horrors of industrial
capitalism, which he knew intimately because he worked at his
father's factory in Manchester, England, but he also gave Marx
the material means to survive. Throughout their relationship,
which lasted for nearly 40 years, Engels supported the Marx
family. He did this with an unfathomable spirit of generosity
and belief in Marx's genius. While writing, whenever the Marx
family's own story became too grim, I was thrilled to be able to
escape into Engels's world.
Q: Did you feel burdened by the weight of all the debate
about Marx, Engels, communism, etc from the right and the left.
A: I didn't feel burdened by it, but I was mindful that I
had to be absolutely balanced in my writing in order to avoid
becoming part of the debate. Marx and Marxism is a minefield,
probably more so in the United States than in Europe or Asia. I
wanted to make absolutely sure that the information I presented
and the way I presented it was correct, in part, because there
has been so much misinformation about Marx. I am not a Marxist
-- I'm not even sure at this point what that means -- but I
wanted to make sure I presented Marx and his theories as clearly
as I could for an audience that might have only been introduced
to him as the inspiration for repressive communist states.
Q: What was it like for Jenny, the daughter of a Prussian
aristocrat, to stay married to Marx?
A: Sometimes it's hard from our perspective to understand
why Jenny stayed with Marx. There were many times when a modern
wife in her position might have walked away, but that was not
done in those days. Divorce wasn't legal in England until 1857
and even after that, divorced women were social outcasts. There
is no indication that Jenny ever considered that step, or that
she truly ever abandoned Marx emotionally. He would have been an
absolute trial to live with, but I think she believed - like
Engels - that she was orbiting around a very special star and
that her difficult job was to try to protect and nurture it.
(Editing by Elaine Lies)