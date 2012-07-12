By Tom Pfeiffer
| CAIRO, July 12
CAIRO, July 12 Outsiders traversed the Sahara's
expanses in the imagination long before the first European
explorers ventured into the desert's uncharted interior.
Now war, banditry and an al Qaeda offshoot threaten tourism
and could leave a region bigger than Australia off limits again,
wiping out income for its nomadic inhabitants.
Author and analyst Eamonn Gearon wandered the Sahara for
years, often on the back of a camel, before he wrote "The
Sahara: A Cultural History", a book that dispels myriad myths
about a place and people long caricatured by clueless
foreigners.
Q: What surprised you most in your research?
A: The history of the Sahara is replete with examples of
major civilisations, empires that disappeared because their
water dried up... There are only 4 million native inhabitants of
the desert proper but throughout history the Sahara has been
seen as a place of outlaws and rebels. In Roman times, it was
where tax evaders would hide out. Egyptians saw it as the land
of the dead, a hideout for bandits who would rob the tombs on
the west bank of the Nile. It is a common theme going down the
centuries... The Tuareg rebellions in Mali, Algeria and
elsewhere were driven by Saharan peoples overlooked by authority
but still leaned upon to pay their dues and fall into line...
These people are, if not overtly abused, completely ignored.
A lot of Europeans who travelled there either in disguise or
dressed as Europeans were murdered by their own guides. So for
sure, I am not trying to paint some picture of an Elysian Fields
in the middle of the desert. It is not paradise by any means.
What is true of Saharan people is their self-sufficiency.
What characterizes them most is their absolute and unqualified
hospitality. If they come across someone in the desert, they
have the obligation to feed and water you for three days before
even asking your name. You offer such information as you wish.
Q: Is the nomadic lifestyle on the decline?
A: Yes, unquestionably. Without the nomads there would be no
tourism and without the tourism there would be no money for the
nomads. It's not just because of the Arab Spring but also al
Qaeda in the Maghreb. Tourism has been devastated across the
Sahara. It's forcing people out of the desert for sure, in some
cases leading to even more extreme poverty than before. There
were thousands of people across the Sahara who had made a very
good livelihood from tourism.
One thinks of the Hoggar mountains in southern Algeria -
some of the most beautiful landscapes on the face of the earth.
The mountains are effectively shut for business. The government
has said no one can go there because of the fear of kidnapping,
and to be fair a lot of the so-called terrorism, a lot of the
activity of this group which calls itself Al Qaeda in the
Maghreb, is actually banditry.
It's true, and unfortunate, that some governments pay
ransoms. Of course if I was kidnapped I would pray to God that
someone would pay a ransom for me rather than be murdered but it
does rather encourage these terrorist groups to kidnap more
people. Qaeda in the Maghreb is not a large organization but
they do have a great deal of influence and it is increasing
every month because they are flush with cash... They could have
anywhere between $5 million and $20 million dollars and you
don't need much to buy arms.
Q: Has the Sahara's mystery disappeared?
A: I don't think so. Its discovery is a personal one. The
desert is a place where people find themselves. It's no surprise
that three great monotheistic religions came out of it. People
ask me how quiet it is in the Sahara, how do you cope? The first
night or two you think 'what the hell am I doing' and there is
the danger of temporary insanity, but then the peace that one
finds is incredible.
But there is no silence. When I was several hundred miles
from another living soul, it was incredible how loud the blood
was in my ears. You can hear your veins pumping because of the
silence, or the wind or the camels groaning and grumbling. You
are never completely alone but the mystery will always remain."
Q: What other misunderstandings do you try to dispel?
A: Edward Said sees "Orientalism" as a power trip, to a
degree, of westerners over easterners. I disagree with his
theory. I think there are many innocent scholars who studied for
a love of knowledge who weren't associated with governments or
armies or anything else. Perhaps they had an agenda and perhaps
not... We often read about how the West has come here and about
the impact of western culture on the Middle East. I am trying to
show the impact of Saharan cultures, north African cultures, on
the West because they are many and numerous, and I am putting
them together for the first time in a single book."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)