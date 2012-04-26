By Bernard Vaughan
| NEW YORK, April 26
NEW YORK, April 26 Author and journalist Paul
Ingrassia is a passionate car buff who covered the automobile
industry for more than 25 years, working for the Wall Street
Journal and winning both a Pulitzer Prize and Gerald Loeb Award
with Joseph B. White in 1993.
In his new book, "Engines of Change: A History of the
American Dream in Fifteen Cars," Ingrassia, now the deputy
editor-in-chief of Reuters, looks at autos such as Henry Ford's
Model T, the Chevy Corvette and the Chrysler Minivan and how
each uniquely impacted American life.
Readers learn how tail fins were originally sold as safety
devices, pickup trucks became potent political symbols and the
ill-fated Chevy Corvair influenced presidential politics.
Ingrassia spoke to Reuters about the impetus for the book,
Detroit's recovery and his favorite car.
Q: How did you get the idea for this project?
A: "What I like about the industry is that you can use it as
a platform for writing about almost any major issue of our day:
globalization, technology, environmental issues, labor
management issues, design, competition between companies and
nations, and culture. It occurred to me one day that if you
could trace the evolution of modern culture through music, why
couldn't you look at automobiles that sort of helped to shape
the spirit of their time?"
Q: How did you decide what cars made the cut?
A: "I started by saying let's look at cars that had a
definable impact on American life and thought. So I made up a
list. Originally it was just 10, but eventually it got to 15.
Then I also went out to the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit, and
they had almost all the cars I had on my list by coincidence. I
talked to Bob Casey, the curator of transportation, and I said
'Bob, here's my hypothesis.' And he said 'Well, you're pretty
much right.' I bounced it off other people. I also wanted to
apply some academic-style research to this. I really wanted to
delve deeply into documents and discussions with both experts
and people who just happened to own these cars."
Q: What do popular 2012 cars say about America today?
A: "They're certainly more in the mold of the Prius than the
GTO. We're in a changing time in terms of not only environmental
issues but also economic issues. There's definitely a trend
toward high-tech practicality in terms of fuel economy. At $4 a
gallon, what else would you expect?"
Q: Do cars inspire the same devotion these days among youth
as electronic devices?
A: "A lot of people just like devices better. But
automobiles are uniquely visible. They do provide you with
something that electronic devices don't, and that is physical
mobility. The sexual revolution has sort of diminished the
importance of cars too, because, I mean, you don't need to go
out and park somewhere to have an escapade these days. Back in
the day, that was how it was done."
Q: What do you make of the recovery in Detroit?
A: "The history of the auto industry is sort of like reading
the Old Testament of the Bible: the companies are on the
straight and narrow path, they're doing fine, they're doing so
well that eventually hubris sets in and they go astray. They
start worshiping a golden calf or two, and lose sight of what's
important to the customer. And then a crisis ensues. They
repent, reform. So now we're in the repentance phase. Will it
last forever? Probably not.
"The other thing I would say is that the Detroit bailouts
and bankruptcies were arguably the only successful domestic
policy initiatives of the Obama Administration in his first
term. What else was successful? The health care law? It passed,
but it hasn't taken effect yet, so you can't argue that it's
been a success.
"His efforts to revive the economy? I think the jury is
still out on that. And what I find instructive and maybe
enlightening about what the president and his automotive task
force did is instead of just throwing money at the same old
broken system, they actually restructured the system, they
spread the pain widely."
Q: If you could only drive one car for the rest of your
life, what would it be?
A: "That's sort of like saying, 'Which of your children do
you like best?' I have a little 10-year-old BMW wagon that's got
60,000 miles on it, and I just love it. It's a very modest-sized
engine - it's a 6 cylinder engine and it's 184 horse power. But
the tight steering and the suspension, and the responsiveness,
and the smoothness of the stick shift and all that - I just like
those little BMWs."
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Bob Tourtellotte)