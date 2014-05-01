By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 1 Around 65 million years ago,
a massive asteroid or "bolide" smashed into the Yucatan
Peninsula off the coast of southeastern Mexico, sending up a
cloud of searing vapor and debris.
This effectively killed off the dinosaurs. Some were
instantly vaporised, others vanished as vast dust clouds blocked
out the sunlight for years.
It also ushered in what scientists have dubbed the fifth
great extinction event in our planet's history.
Many scientists believe a sixth mass die-off of biodiversity
is now under way because of the activities of a single species
that eventually evolved from the wreckage of the previous one,
and managed to colonise the earth - Homo sapiens.
In "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History", American
writer Elizabeth Kolbert chronicles this unfolding drama and the
scientists who have brought it to life.
From climate change to the bad luck of being a flightless
bird - an evolutionary advantage until confronted by hungry
humans looking for easy protein - to the acidification of the
oceans, Kolbert traces some of the ways we are altering
ecosystems amid a growing body count of other species.
These include everything from the great auk to frogs to
corals to Africa's mega-fauna - elephants and rhinos - which are
currently being poached at an alarming rate.
Underscoring scientific concerns about humanity's global
environmental impact, there is a movement to rename our current
geological epoch the "Anthropocene".
A staff writer at The New Yorker, Kolbert spoke to Reuters
by phone from her Massachusetts home about her new book and the
appeal of being a cockroach.
Q: Your book has a scary theme. What frightens you most
about the issue?
A: I think what is most scary, as a parent of other human
beings, is what will happen from the societal disruption that
could potentially result from ecological disruption and climate
change. But on a 'future of the world' kind of level, what I
found most sobering and frightening is what is happening to the
oceans. I think ocean acidification is a kind of
under-appreciated problem. And we seem to be changing ocean
chemistry very dramatically and very quickly.
Q: What do you see as the biggest man-made threat to
biodiversity?
A: That is hard to say. But once again when you sort of look
at the record, ocean acidification looms pretty large as a
driver of extinction.
Q: In the United States there is a lot of scepticism about
some of these issues such as climate change. Why is that?
A: One reason is that we are just big fossil fuel users and
I think people are very hesitant to acknowledge that what we
consider perfectly ordinary stuff, like driving around, that
that is contributing to world-altering ecological problems. I
don't think that people are keen to face up to that. There is
also a very concerted disinformation campaign in the United
States. And this plays into this inclination that we already
have, that we prefer not to believe it.
Q: If you wanted to make sure that your DNA is going to get
passed on for another couple of million years, what species
should you be? What species is most likely to survive the
"Anthropocene"?
A: People are looking at cockroaches, which have survived
relatively unchanged for quite a long time. And we know that
cockroaches do really well with human disturbance. So I think if
I wanted to pass on my DNA I would probably choose to be a
cockroach ... If you want to pass on your genetic material, do
not be a flightless bird.
Q: What is your next book project?
A: I don't know. I'm actively looking for it.
