By Zoran Radosavljevic
| MURSKA SOBOTA, Slovenia
MURSKA SOBOTA, Slovenia Nov 6 Slovenia's
best-selling author Feri Lainscek published most of his 21st
novel, "Fear for Butterflies in the Storm", in instalments on
Facebook over several months this year.
It was an attempt to interact with his readers and share
what he had written almost in real time, but the final chapters
will only be published when the book comes out this month.
Set in the 1970s, when Slovenia was part of communist
Yugoslavia, and in 1991, during its brief war for independence,
the plot follows a Slovenian student, Marko, as he serves in the
Yugoslav People's Army in Serbia and falls in love with
Ljiljana, a Serb from Belgrade.
Some 20 years later, as communism is collapsing in Europe
and Yugoslavia is falling apart, he will learn that Ljiljana
gave birth to their child, a son she named Marko. Young Marko is
now doing his own military service in the Yugoslav army, which
has rolled out tanks to crush Slovenia's drive for independence.
The more than 2,000 readers who followed the novel on
Facebook have yet to find out if father and son will meet, but
Lainscek cautioned against expecting a happy ending.
"My readers always want me to write a happy ending and I can
only say I've failed once again," he told Reuters with a laugh,
sitting in his cozy writing loft in Murska Sobota, a town tucked
away in the northeastern corner of Slovenia.
"The novel is a metaphor for Yugoslavia's disintegration.
Butterflies are the young men who fought in Yugoslav, Croatian,
Serbian, Bosnian troops. The break-up wasn't happy, there were
thousands of dead and the ending cannot be happy. So ladies,
prepare your handkerchiefs."
Lainscek, 55, whose work has been translated into several
languages including English, shared his views about the future
of literature in the Internet age.
Q: How did you decide to publish 35 chapters of your new
novel on Facebook?
A: It was the idea of interactive engagement that tickled
me. But, paradoxically, it became more akin to a classic
literary supplement, except that supplements do not allow
readers to comment. But even there, the readers did not really
try to give advice or disagree or change the plot. They came to
see this as a novel in instalments, or a TV series, and just
continued reading and cheering for the heroes. So in the end
there was not as much interactivity as I had hoped for. Some
told me 'Wow, great marketing move', but for me it was about
experimenting with this medium, with something new.
Q: Do you plan any more web-based projects?
A: I really enjoyed this one so I don't think it's my last
web experiment. I have written several popular poem collections.
One of them sold 12,000 copies, which is a huge figure for
Slovenia. I am tempted by the idea of putting sound recordings
of my poetry onto the Internet. That's how I could transcend the
boundary of written poetry. Through the Internet I can get close
to the reader with my voice. It could be a recording,
video-conferencing or live streaming of 'poetry evenings'.
Q: Could the Internet spell the end of literature and books
as we know them?
A: No. I have no fear because I believe in the story. The
story is what matters, everything else is just a form, medium.
Music survived the downfall of the CD and still goes on.
Electronic media can only help the stories travel more
efficiently... When I was a school boy, I used to read by the
light of a kerosene lamp and my mom would say 'You'll ruin your
eyes and you'll amount to nothing, all you do is read books'.
Today moms tell their children 'You'll ruin your eyes and you'll
amount to nothing. All you do is stare at the computer'.
Q: How did you take up writing?
A: I did not become a writer because I read a lot but
because I listened a lot. I come from a poor family where there
was no electricity, no TV or radio or anything to connect us
with the outside world. But fortunately my mom and dad were
great storytellers and there were so many great stories. That's
how I came to know that it is stories that explain how the world
is made, what it's all about. Stories did not start travelling
with Gutenberg, nor will they disappear at the end of the
Gutenberg era. As long as they keep travelling, regardless of
the medium, humanity will go on.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)