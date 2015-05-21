LONDON May 21 "Melnitz", Swiss writer Charles
Lewinsky's saga of a Jewish family from the late 19th to
mid-20th centuries, has been translated into 11 languages since
it was first published in 2006, but has only recently been
translated into English.
Her story begins in 1871, in one of just two villages in
Switzerland where Jews were allowed to live, as the family of
Salomon and Golde Meijer receives an unexpected late-night
visitor.
As the story unfolds and moves on through the generations,
it contains the rivalries, love affairs and twists of fate you
expect of a family saga. But at certain moments, the warning
spectre of old Uncle Melnitz appears.
Lewinsky spoke to Reuters by telephone about the book.
Q: What made you want to write a family saga?
A: There's a very simple rule - write about what you know. I
could never write a book about - let's say - a family in Bali,
because I haven't lived in it. When it comes to a Swiss Jewish
family, I not only know its history, I know how it smells, how
it feels and how it moves. I think you need that to write this
kind of story.
I never planned to write a saga - it happened. What
interested me was the time between the two world wars, and then
I realised that I couldn't explain some things without
explaining what happened in the late 19th century, so the story
got bigger, the book got longer and longer.
Q: Why does Melnitz appear, reminding the family of
persecution of the Jews?
A: When I started on the family saga, suddenly he was there.
He just happened to sit there and wouldn't leave, he became part
of the story. You might say he gate-crashed the book.
Because of what was done to him, he can't stay dead. He has
to come back and relive it and no one will ever believe him. But
as he concentrates on all the negative aspects of being a Jew,
he frees the other characters to live their lives, to enjoy life
and fall in love.
Q: Switzerland was not involved in the world wars but was it
still affected?
A: Switzerland was one of the very few countries not
destroyed by the First World War, that's when Switzerland
started to change from being the poorhouse of Europe to a rich
country.
During the Second World War, the actions of the Swiss
government were not heroic, but they managed a very difficult
feat, namely to keep wriggling until the war was over without
being invaded. If you are attacked by thugs, elegance doesn't
count, but Switzerland survived. So that changed it again,
because it was the only place where things were kept safe. It
became a financial centre, which it hadn't been before.
Switzerland is famous for always lagging behind in cultural
development. We wait with developments until we see how they go
wrong in other countries, then we don't start them.
Q: "Melnitz" is a book about a very specific community. What
do you think gives it its widespread appeal?
A: I had to think about that when I wrote an introductory
note to the Chinese edition. What could I tell them? I wrote,
'You are not going to understand anything about this book, I am
talking about a community that has fewer people than are born in
China every day.'
There is one thing you recognise because that's the same
thing all over the world. That is family. The international
appeal of it is just the plain fact that it is a family story
and we all have family. We all have the same kind of uncles or
grandparents, so we can empathise with that.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Michael Roddy and Larry
King)