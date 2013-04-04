By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, April 4
TOKYO, April 4 Author Tanis Rideout never hiked,
hated the cold and at one time had barely heard of British
climber George Mallory, who may have been one of the first men
to make it to the top of Mount Everest before perishing on its
slopes.
But an Everest-obsessed coworker at an outdoor equipment
store introduced her to Mallory, the controversy about whether
he summited the world's highest peak, and video footage from his
1920s expeditions, and she found it impossible to get him out of
her head - until finally writing, years later, her debut novel,
"Above all Things".
The book, which also tells the story of Mallory's wife Ruth
as she waits for her husband and tends their children, was based
partly on the couple's actual letters - including some found on
Mallory's body in 1999, 75 years after his death.
Rideout spoke to Reuters about Mallory - famed for saying
"because it's there" when asked why he wanted to climb Everest -
her book, and Everest, the 8,850 metre (29,035 ft) peak
conquered by Sir Edmund Hillary 60 years ago this May.
Q: What got you going on this book and Everest?
A: Everest was already something I really didn't get ... why
would people do that? Then you sort of throw that colonial
glamour onto it, for lack of a better word - them in their
tweeds, massive backpacks and their crates of champagne. (I
thought) okay, I need to know more about this. And as I started
reading, I pretty quickly got taken away by Mallory in
particular. Ridiculously good-looking, incredibly charismatic
and moved in all the right circles, a last Renaissance man. The
last and great British explorer of that era. I would joke with
my friends about if it's possible to be in love with somebody
who'd been dead for eighty years, I probably am.
Q: He was certainly very attractive, but your book of course
features his wife as well. Was she in there from the start?
A: Ruth was always in the book. When I first started playing
with it, I actually thought of telling the whole thing from her
point of view but that became very limiting for obvious reasons
really quickly. I studied a lot of women's studies and women
writers at university, and women's history is important. People
behind the scenes in history I think are getting much more of
their due these days in fiction.
What interested me about the story as well was the
myth-making of it, how we make these heroes. So to have Ruth's
point of view was a way to disrupt the mythology around someone
like George Mallory and to be able to see him as much more of a
fully realized character and not just as an epic climber that
did this incredibly brave and crazy thing.
Q: The sections with the climb: how did you imagine it?
A: I started doing a very, very little bit of climbing. I
attempted my first ever somewhat substantial climb earlier this
year, on holiday in Hawaii - my husband and I tried to summit
Mauna Loa. I didn't quite make the top, I had my first
experience of altitude sickness, it was terrible - but I had a
bizarre moment where I was standing there and said, oh, I was
writing about this for seven years, this is what it feels like.
The cold's easy, I live in Canada, so the cold is always there.
I read a ton, there are so many great books out there about
high-altitude climbing, other peoples' stories and things that
they imagine or hallucinate. That was what drew me to it
originally, what happens to your body at these extremes, and
where does your brain go under the circumstances.
Q: He's out having all these adventures, and there's Ruth at
home. What was it like to go between these two characters?
A: I thought Ruth would be easier, at the beginning. We've
all stayed home while somebody else, a friend or partner, has
gone off to do something that seems so much more interesting
than what we're doing, going through the routine of our lives. I
thought that would be so easy to write because I knew what that
felt like. But it took a lot longer to get into Ruth's head,
partly because of the limits of the era and gender and class.
How to balance that all, how to make her small, intimate
emotional dramas be as big and important as an avalanche on
Everest. It took a while...I read a lot of short stories, trying
to almost make each of her sections a short story on its own.
Her life needs to be as important as George's, because it is.
Q: How did you finally resolve the question of whether he
summited or not?
A: Part of the reason I wanted to write the book was to
puzzle out for myself what happened on that last
climb....Personally, I think it depends on what day you ask me,
whether he made it or not. On more romantic days I think he
absolutely did, and on my more realistic days I think he
probably didn't quite make it.
Q: What is it about Everest?
A: If only I knew. I just don't understand it and I think
it's because I don't understand it that I put so much time into
reading about it and learning about it. It still sounds utterly
horrible. I would love to do the trek out to Base Camp and look
at that mountain, but you could not pay me to ever even think
about climbing it. It's a weird presence in our culture.
