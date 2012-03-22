By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, March 22
TOKYO, March 22 Finnish cop Kari Vaara has just
had surgery for a brain tumour that leaves him unable to feel
any emotions and is running a covert operation which strays onto
morally ambiguous ground.
"Helsinki White," James Thompson's third novel featuring
Vaara, follows him on a dark trail through a wintry Finland
beset with corruption, xenophobia and economic angst.
Thompson, a 14-year resident of Finland, is fluent in the
language and published two novels in Finnish before breaking
onto the international scene with Vaara. He spoke about his
writing and the newly popular genre of "Nordic Noir."
Q: What got the series going?
A: "It got going with 'Snow Angels,' which is about a black
woman who's a starlet and she's found dead on a reindeer farm,
brutally butchered. I got that image in my head. This is the way
all my stories come. Then I saw who found her, I knew who killed
her and pretty much the whole thing happened in a heartbeat."
Q: Had you already thought of Vaara at that point?
A: "No, no. I just pictured him automatically and knew quite
a bit about him straight away. I did spend a few years working
on the book, on and off, because I was in university and I was
working on my master's thesis. So it took me a while. The book
I'm finishing now, I'll sit and write 3,000 words a day. I once
finished a long book in six or seven weeks, first draft. It's
easier that way.
"I wait until I can see the thing in my head like a movie
and then I just write it all out. I don't do that many rewrites
either. I wait until I can hear the characters and I know the
dialogue. I force myself not to write, I make myself imagine the
whole thing. Then once I can see it all, and hear everything,
see everything, feel everything - then I write."
Q: Do you outline, take notes?
A: Yes. It's changed over the years. I was a published
author in Finland before I was internationally, and 'Snow
Angels' was published here first... I used to have really
copious outlines. For my first published book I had a 150 page
single-spaced outline. That was one reason I could write it so
quickly, because of those lengthy, lengthy notes. But now, over
time, it's changed. I just don't need it that much anymore. I
think this book I'm working on now is my sixth novel. It gets
easier with practice.
"I do write an outline first but maybe it's only 30 or 40
pages. I've learned that for me, at least, it's best not to
outline too tightly so that I give wiggle room for my
imagination. When I'm writing the story out sometimes I find
improvements. It's usually within a scene or a scene arc, the
story won't change. It's never happened to me yet, that I've
changed the ending or anything. I know the story. I leave it a
little looser than I used to."
Q: How much of Vaara is you, if any?
A: "I've been asked that before, and I'm not really certain.
His opinions and attitudes, they might or might not be mine.
Someone pointed out to me that I look like him, I act like him,
I have a slight limp, and we're built the same and we're both
laconic. So certainly there's something of me in there, but as I
pointed out on the blog recently, people are always trying to
intuit the character of the author from their writings and the
characters. It's almost invariably a mistake to think that I
think something because Kari Vaara does. It just ain't true."
Q: The whole genre of "noir" -- does the concept translate
well to other cultures? Are the Finns big on noir?
A: "The whole Nordic region in general is really taken by
crime novels. In fact it's a tradition in Sweden, maybe some
other countries, that on Midsummer, you spend that time in the
countryside or somewhere, and what you do is you read crime
novels. It's that built in to the culture.
"As far as noir, it just depends on how you define it. A lot
of people are using the phrase 'Nordic Noir' now, and I think
they just like the way it sounds without considering what noir
really is. We've gone from calling it the 'Scandinavian Crime
Wave' to 'Nordic Noir' - and most of what they're calling Nordic
Noir to me is just not noir. Well, there are different
definitions of noir. For me, what it means is that the
resolution of the novel doesn't change the protagonist or the
anti-hero, there's more than likely an anti-hero of some kind,
for the positive. The world doesn't become a bright, shiny place
at the end of the story."
Q: With "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" so huge, what do
you think about this whole Nordic fiction focus?
A: "I think it's great... As far as my part in it? Certainly
it's helped me a great deal. I don't know how many times I've
seen myself compared to Stieg Larsson, but I really don't write
that much like him. We explore some of the same themes, but the
Nordic crime genre explores themes. My series is really just a
very traditional Finnish series in the themes that it takes on:
alcoholism, depression, murder, nature, the environment. That's
just traditional Finnish storytelling in music, theatre, film,
everywhere. Perhaps my prose is more American than Scandinavian,
and that's what makes it a crossover, nothing that I've done
thematically. That I give a colder treatment as an outside
observer than a typical Finnish author - they tend to
romanticise those themes. For instance, poor depressed
alcoholic, boo hoo hoo. There's very little boo hoo hoo in my
books...my work is more like the whisper of a scalpel, laying
bare the flesh."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Paul Casciato)