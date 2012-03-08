By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK, March 8
NEW YORK, March 8 Americans have forgotten
how to dream about the future in the nearly four decades since
they last set foot on the moon, and risk falling behind economic
rivals such as China, according to a new book.
In "Space Chronicles," astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson,
director of New York's Hayden Planetarium, calls for doubling
the budget of The National Aeronautics and Space Administration
(NASA) and argues that a country's ambitions in space go
hand-in-hand with its long-term economic success.
The U.S. space program may be past its glory days but the
investment in science and technology that culminated in the moon
landings had tangible effects, from medical scanners to iPads.
Europe has embraced scientific research and most of China's
leaders have scientific training, says Tyson, who is creating a
new version of the "Cosmos" television series for Fox. An
ambitious U.S. space program, including a crewed mission to
Mars, would pay economic dividends for generations.
Q: What's the gist of your argument?
A: "Innovations in science and technology are the engines of
tomorrow's economy. They've been the engines of economies since
the dawn of the industrial revolution. The extent to which those
activities are not embraced by the culture is the measure of how
quickly (the United States) will fade from the world stage and
from the economic strength that we in America once took for
granted."
Q: Some of your book reads like a lament for a bygone era.
A: "Yes. It's a lament. It's a reality check on the mismatch
between where everybody thought we would be in space today and
where we are, and how to do something about that.
"America has forgotten what it means to dream. You might
remember an era where you wouldn't have to wait very long for an
article in the paper about the city of tomorrow, the transport
of tomorrow, the food of tomorrow. Tomorrow was a place we were
inventing. And we knew implicitly that the people inventing that
tomorrow were the scientists, the technologists, the engineers.
That era coincided with the Apollo era."
Q: So today's America would not nurture a Steve Jobs?
A: "Consider Steve Jobs and Bill Gates were 14 and 15 when
we landed on the moon -- very impressionable ages. We cannot
underestimate the impact of that force. All the greatest
achievers in the world at some point were self-driven, they were
obsessed by something. I see no greater force operating on those
ambitions (than) a fully-funded space program. You then breed
back into the population a generation of people who not only
want to dream but have the power to make it happen.
"When Einstein wrote down the equation for the stimulated
emission of radiation, he was not thinking about laser barcodes,
he was not thinking Lasik surgery. The algorithms that make the
procedure safe and cheap came directly from the docking of the
space shuttle to the space station."
Q: Does it have to be a government program? President
Obama's latest budget cuts NASA funding, but you have private
entrepreneurs in space these days, like Richard Branson.
A: "Private enterprise will be there but it will not lead
our frontier in space. There is no precedent in the history of
culture for private enterprise to lead an expensive, ambitious,
risky project, because you cannot value it in capital markets.
Governments have led those missions. The Columbus voyage was not
private enterprise, it was government. Magellan was government.
Lewis and Clark was government. Private enterprise came in once
the maps were drawn, once the risks were assessed."
Q: Does a weak economy make it harder to seek more funding?
A: "NASA's budget, which is currently small, would still be
small if you doubled it. We are worried about jobs going
overseas and unemployment and we are in an economic doldrum.
'Doldrum' is charitable. We're in an economic toilet. A
reinvestment in the space frontier will reconnect all the
missing links. The next generation of space exploration will
involve geologists and biologists and chemists and mechanical
engineers and electrical engineers. When they come out the other
end of the pipeline, there's a place to apply their innovations.
"Right now we have no such ambitions. We're not dreaming
about the future and there are people questioning the value of
science in their lives. That is the recipe for disaster. If you
plan a mission to Mars and select the new astronaut class,
you'll change the attitude and the mood of the country."
Q: Would a Taikonaut landing on the Moon transcend politics?
A: "A more interesting step would be if China decides to set
up colonies on Mars. A vastly more interesting step than that
is, if they decide to set up a military base on Mars. We'd be on
Mars in two years."
Q: Was the Apollo program a reaction, too?
A: "It was war. Period. In Kennedy's moon speech in
Congress, two paragraphs earlier he talks about the path of
freedom over the path of tyranny. It was a battle cry against
communism. Then he said, 'Let's go to the Moon' -- and the
checks started getting written.
"The military now doesn't care much about Mars. It cares
about cis-lunar space, the zone between Earth and the moon's
orbit. (That's) the next military high ground."
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York)