TOKYO, April 26 What with romance and suave,
sensitive characters, vampires weren't scary enough for author
David Wellington anymore. So he decided to see if he could bring
some terror back to tales about the centuries-old undead
creatures.
The result was five books starring policewoman Laura Caxton
and Justinia Malvern, the ancient vampire she fights, climaxing
in the just-released "32 Fangs" - a chilling, sometimes graphic
tale of their final, epic battle.
"With vampires, it was almost a reaction to what was going
on, to seeing more and more of these romantic vampires, these
true-blood vampires," said Wellington in a recent telephone
interview conducted after midnight.
"They were getting less and less scary and more and more
fetishy... I was reading a lot of books that I didn't really
enjoy because the vampires weren't scary."
So Wellington, who has also written novels featuring zombies
and werewolves, set out to see if he could do something about
the situation, despite the doubts of some who said vampires were
so old-fashioned that nothing about them could be scary again.
Inevitably, perhaps, this involved what Wellington termed "a
lot of blood and gore," although he said the books were tamer in
this respect than his zombie novels. But he tried to make sure
the bloodletting had a point.
"I believe that blood and guts for their own sake is really
boring. Just spreading carnage gets very old very fast," he
said.
"So I wanted to have that but also make it mean something. I
wanted the reader to be invested with the characters enough so
that when they were in danger, it's scary. So there has to be a
real threat."
A long-time fan of monsters who first grew hooked as a child
from reading books his mother left lying around the house,
Wellington said the Laura Caxton series grew from a short story
he wrote in one afternoon. When he decided to turn it into a
novel, the character of Caxton appeared and practically took
over, "basically writing herself."
But it's the monsters that make his job most fun.
"I think that monsters are really interesting to write about
because they have their own agendas and they're not really bound
by convention. So when you're writing about real people you're
stuck with what does that person do for a living, how do they
feel about their mother - all the old questions," he said.
"Whereas with monsters, almost anything goes. They tend not
to fall into old cliches as much - which is a strange thing to
say, because a lot of the times, when you think about things
like vampires, you're thinking about hundreds of years of
tradition and folklore."
As for which sort of monster is most suited to the present
age, Wellington said it would have to be zombies.
"It looks enough like a human being to fool you, but it's
not human, it doesn't have a brain, it can't think, it can't
reason, it can't feel anything," he said.
"As we get more and more isolated from each other, it's hard
to remember that other people across the train from you, sitting
on the bus, are real people. I think all of us have had those
moments where we start feeling utterly alone in a world full of
zombies."
