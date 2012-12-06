LONDON Dec 6 Frank Vogl, who co-founded the
anti-corruption group Transparency International (TI) in 1993,
believes campaigners have reached base camp in their fight to
end the abuse of public office for private gain.
TI has offices in more than 100 countries and its annual
rankings of clean government are widely used by investment
analysts to help gauge political risk.
But the almost daily disclosures of rigged elections and
corporate bribery across the globe shows why Vogl, a former
journalist and senior World Bank official who lives in
Washington, is quick to admit there is an Everest yet to climb.
Vogl spoke to Reuters about his new book "Waging War on
Corruption" during a visit to London.
Q: Are you winning the fight against corruption?
A: "I don't say we're winning, but we've come a long way in
20 years. Polls around the world show that many people view
corruption as their single-biggest concern. The Arab Spring
showed an enormous level of frustration by ordinary people with
the humiliation they suffer every day as a result of corruption
and extortion, and a willingness to go out on the streets and do
something about it."
Q: Is corruption a price worth paying to ensure political
stability in friendly countries?
A: "In an earlier era, you could have perhaps made that
case. Today, thanks to the Internet and social media ordinary
citizens everywhere are far better informed than ever before.
You don't secure peace and stability in a country if the broad
public has no confidence in the leadership and institutions of
government. Whether it's in China or Russia - or more unstable
countries like Afghanistan or Iraq or Pakistan - public
awareness of corruption is something governments have to
address. If they run totally fraudulent elections or continue to
put in place gangsters to run institutions, then over time you
will have far greater instability."
Q: What lessons are to be learned from Egypt?
A: "What is difficult for Western powers, especially the
United States, is to find partners in highly unstable countries.
Or they stick with them for too long. President (Hosni) Mubarak
is a very good example. For a long time he was important for
peace and security in the Middle East. But he lost so much
credibility at home that the U.S. was seen almost as a
co-conspirator against the people of Egypt, which today makes it
very hard for the U.S. to restore a strategic relationship with
Egypt."
Q: Is corruption in business on the rise?
A: "There is no way of knowing. It's far easier to move
money round the world swiftly and illicitly. But there are now
more laws in place that criminalise foreign bribe-paying by
corporations than ever before. There are more prosecutions and
investigations. The fines being paid are higher. And the number
of companies that have developed training and compliance
programmes to try to adhere to ant-bribery laws is greater than
ever before. There is also far more media attention on the
issue. And from 2014 oil and gas and mining companies in the
United States will have to publicly list all their royalty
payments to host governments. A similar law will come into
effect in Europe. So through greater transparency you are going
to start to reduce the level of illicit payments."
Q: What about the wealth amassed by officials in some
African oil-producing countries?
A: "As I said, we have a long way to go. Transparency
International France and another NGO asked the French courts to
order the state to investigate the illicit investments that the
leaders of three west African countries had in France. The
French government contested this, but the investigations have
gone forward. But it's incredibly difficult because the French,
the British and others have very strong security interests in
wanting to maintain supplies of minerals and oil and gas."
Q: So governments are saying in effect that corruption is a
price worth paying?
A: "It's very short-sighted. If we can bribe people to
guarantee our security of supply, others can too. If we are
going to turn a blind eye to the illicit trade in diamonds, for
example, it isn't going to help the stability and security of
southern Africa. The fundamental debate about this in the UK is
over. People 'get it' and see where the longer-term interest
lies. But a lot of defence and oil contracts are still a very
murky area. And there is a lot of money being laundered that the
authorities, for one reason or another, have decided not to
clamp down on."
Q: Which countries stand out as winning and losing the fight
against corruption?
A: "Take a country like Georgia. The fact that they recently
had a contested election, which the opposition won, is a good
indicator of a significant effort at reform. There are very
close correlations between the levels of perceived corruption,
human rights abuse, press freedom and the strength of democratic
institutions. But we also see backsliding. We all rejoiced at
the intentions of a new government in Kenya after President
(Daniel arap) Moi. But today there's probably greater corruption
in Kenya than before."
Q: The chief of staff of former Brazilian president Lula was
recently jailed for corruption. How significant is that?
A: "The investment community should be paying close
attention to what is happening in Brazil. You have got very
important changes in public procurement and
freedom-of-information laws that are making it harder to use
bribes to get government contracts; you've had the prosecution
and sentencing of top politicians that, five years ago, would
never have happened. Why? Part of the reason is that after two
decades of economic policy reform and the modernisation of the
economy you have an increasingly influential entrepreneurial
middle class that understands that their business success is
best achieved in clean markets."
Q: Has TI come under attack for its campaigning?
A: "Whether it be in Zimbabwe or Sri Lanka or Venezuela,
people leading anti-corruption movements - and not just
Transparency International - are facing continuous threats by
the police. Our office in Sri Lanka has been bombed, the head of
the office was kidnapped and there have been repeated death
threats against members of staff. The level of threats has
increased in many countries, including in Russia, and that is a
direct result of the increasing success of these groups. If they
were not successful or effective, the governments wouldn't care.
We have citizens' help lines to report corruption in 55
countries. Thousands of people are lodging complaints, and that
is testing many governments. Even lower-level officials are
suddenly being challenged. So we're entering a much more
dangerous period for the leaders of civil society."
