JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Almost two rhinos are being
poached each day in South Africa to meet surging Asian demand
for their horns which are now worth more than their weight in
gold.
With the death toll in 2012 to date at close to 300, South
Africa looks certain to lose far more than the 448 rhinos it
lost last year to poachers.
Against the backdrop of this carnage, Clive Walker, one of
South Africa's most respected conservationists, and his son
Anton, argue in the "The Rhino Keepers" that the global
community should seriously consider lifting a ban on trade in
rhino horn.
Like America's "War on Drugs", prohibiting the sale of rhino
horn has not prevented people from trying to get their hands on
the stuff, and they are willing to pay very high prices.
Clive Walker spoke to Reuters ahead of the recent launch of
the book.
Q: What prompted you to write the book and take the approach
you took?
A: "I wanted to approach the subject with an open, neutral
mind because the issue is very sensitive, very controversial."
Q: The crisis is escalating. Do you think rhinos could go
extinct in our lifetime?
A: "The species almost went extinct and we were able to
bring it back. If rhinos continue to decline at the rate that
they are now it would be difficult to say at what point
extinction could take place. There are still at least 21,000
white rhino and at least 4,800 black rhino.
"So the concern is not so much the imminent extinction of
the species but that the level of crime involved in rhino horn
and the trade in it has reached such dramatic proportions in
terms of the costs, and whether South Africa which is home to
most of the world's rhino is going to be able to get on top of
it. It's huge and you are dealing with a country with social
problems of immense concern and the government is trying to deal
with those as well as trying to deal with a crime revolving
around a substance that is wanted in a country far, far away."
Q: What needs to be done?
A: "Anton and I believe that there needs to be cooperation
at all levels. The one thing that this crisis has done is to
bring people together who are not necessarily all in the same
camp. But they are talking about rhinos and that's a good thing.
"We are dealing with the affects but not dealing with the
cause. We don't know enough about the market. A lot more
attention needs to be paid to the end consumer countries,
Vietnam, China. There needs to be a great deal more done with
those countries. The use of rhino horn has been in existence for
hundreds if not thousands of years.
"There is a western perception of what one should do. But
one needs to talk to the people where the rhino horn is ending
up. There are other factors which we need to take into
consideration which are cultural and spiritual. We are fighting
fire with fire now."
Q: What is your next book project?
A: "I am very concerned about water issues in South Africa.
I am very interested in the history of the Limpopo River, it
arises in Johannesburg most people don't realise that.
"I have studied the river over the last 30 to 40 years and
have traveled it from source to sea. It passes through or
touches on 3 national parks, 2 international frontier parks, it
involves millions of people. It's not a perennial river. But
it's one of the most beautiful and it's 1,700 kms long and it
affects four countries."
