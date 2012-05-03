NEW YORK, May 3 Stephen King's newest book, "The Wind Through the Keyhole," jumpted to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Wind Through the Keyhole" by Stephen King (Scribner, $27) -

2. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 1

3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 3

4. "The Witness" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 2

5. "Crystal Gardens" by Amanda Quick (Putnam, $25.95) -

6. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 6

7."Guilty Wives" by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5

8. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $26.99) 9

9. "Unnatural Acts," Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 4

10. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore (Morrow, $26.99) 10

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow (Crown, $25) 1

2. "Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake" by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26) -

3. "Prague Winter" by Madeleine Albright (Harper, $29.99) -

4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 3

5. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 4

6. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99) 6

7. "The Presidents Club" by Nancy Gibbs & Michael Duffy (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) 5

8. "Weeknights with Giada" by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter, $35) 22

9. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 19

10. "Let's Pretend That This Never Happened" by Jenny Lawson (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $25.95) 2

