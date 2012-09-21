NEW YORK, Sept 20 Lee Child's "A Wanted Man" debuted at the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child - (Delacorte, $28.00) 2. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom 2 (Hyperion, $24.99) 3. "Delusion in Death" by J.D. Robb - (Putnam, $27.95) 4. "Zoo" by James Patterson/ Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 1 5. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3 6. "The Tombs" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) 4 7. "Telegraph Avenue" by Michael Chabon (Harper, $27.99) - 8. "Frozen Heat" by Richard Castle (Hyperion, $26.99) - 9. "This Is How You Lose Her" by Junot Diaz (Riverhead, $26.95) - 10. "Robert B. Parker's Fool Me Twice" by Michael Brandman (Putnam, $25.95) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton $26.95) 1 2. "The Price of Politics" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) - 3. "Divine Healing Hands" by Zhi Gang Sha (Atria, $29.95) - 4. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) - 5. "Obama's America" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $ 27.95) 2 6. "Daring Greatly" by Brene Brown (Gotham, $26.00) - 7. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 5 8. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 3 9. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 6 10. "Mortality" by Christopher Hitchens (Twelve, $22.99) 8 - Week ending Sept 16, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Christine Kearney)