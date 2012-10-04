Oct 4 J.K. Rowling's first adult novel, "The Casual Vacancy," soared to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) - 2. "Winter of the World" by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 1 3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4 4. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom (Hyperion, $24.99) 3 5. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 2 6. "Low Pressure" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.99) 5 7. "Zoo" by James Patterson/ Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 6 8. "Severe Clear" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 7 9. "Delusion in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 8 10. "Founders" by James Wesley Rawles (Atria, $25.99) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 1 2. "Waging Heavy Peace" by Neil Young (Blue Rider Press, $30.00) - 3. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 2 4. "One Last Strike" by Tony La Russa (William Morrow, $27.99) - 5. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 4 6. "The Financial Crisis and the Free Market Cure" by John A. Allison (McGraw-Hill, $28.00) - 7. "Mugged" by Ann Coulter (Sentinel, $26.95) - 8. "The Price of Politics" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) 3 9. "Joseph Anton: A Memoir" by Salman Rushdie (Random House, $30.00) 6 10. 7. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 7 Week ended Sept. 23, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jeffrey Benkoe)