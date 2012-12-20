Dec 20 John Grisham's latest novel, "The Racketeer," rose to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday ahead of the Christmas holiday, beating out last week's top fiction publication, Tom Clancy's "Threat Vector."

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2

2. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $28.95) 1

3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4

4. "Notorious Nineteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 3

5. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5

6. "The Forgotten" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 6

7. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 10

8. "Two Graves" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) -

9. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 8

10. "The Black Box" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 2

3. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 3

4. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 4

5. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 6

6. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 5

7. "Help, Thanks, Wow" by Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $19.75) 7

8. "Fifty Shades of Chicken" by F.L. Fowler (Clarkson Potter, $19.99) 20

9. "The Signal and the Noise" by Nate Silver (Penguin, $27.95) 15

10. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 8 Week ended Dec. 16, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.