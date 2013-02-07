NEW YORK, Feb 7 Danielle Steel's newest book, "Until the End of Time," debuted at the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) - 2. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 1 3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4 4. "A Memory of Light" by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 2 5. "Suspect" by Robert Crais (Putnam, $27.95) 3 6. "Tenth of December: Stories" by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) 7 7. "A Deeper Love Inside" by Sister Souljah (Atria, $26.99) - 8. "The Fifth Assassin" by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central, $27.99) 6 9. "Speaking from Among the Bones" by Alan Bradley (Delacorte, $24.00) - 10. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99) - 2. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 1 3. "Francona" by Terry Francona (HMH, $28.00) 3 4. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor (Knopf, $27.95) 2 5. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 4 6. "Hitmaker" by Tommy Mottola (Grand Central, $27.99) - 7. "The Future" by Al Gore (Random House, $30.00) - 8. "Remembering Whitney" by Cissy Houston (Harper, $27.99) - 9. "Rebooting Work" by Maynard Webb (Jossey-Bass, $27.95) - 10. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 6 Week ended Feb. 3, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.