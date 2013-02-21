NEW YORK, Feb 21 Maeve Binchy's final book, "A Week in Winter," which was finished shortly before her death last July, debuted at the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) - 2. "Guilt" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) - 3. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 1 4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4 5. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2 6. "The Power Trip" by Jackie Collins (St. Martin's, $27.99) - 7. "A Memory of Light" by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 5 8. "Tenth of December: Stories" by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) 6 9. "Touch & Go" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $26.95) 3 10. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 10 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) - 2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 3 3. "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99) 7 4. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor (Knopf, $27.95) 2 5. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 1 6. "Coolidge" by Amity Shlaes (Harper, 35.00) - 7. "Slim For Life" by Jillian Michaels (Harmony, $25.00) - 8. "Francona" by Terry Francona (HMH, $28.00) 8 9. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 10 10. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 6 Week ended Feb. 17, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.