NEW YORK, May 29 Emily Giffin's "The One & Only" captured the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday, pushing James Patterson's thriller "Unlucky 13" into second place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The One & Only" by Emily Giffin (Ballantine, $28.00) - 2. "Unlucky 13" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 3. "Field of Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 2 4 "The Target" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 3 5. "The Lincoln Myth" by Steve Berry (Ballantine, $27.00) - 6. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 4 7. "Natchez Burning" by Greg Iles (William Morrow, $27.99) 5 8. "Sniper's Honor" by Stephen Hunter (Simon & Schuster, $27.99) - 9. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 6 10. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, 27.00) 13 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "One Nation" by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) - 2. "Finding Me" by Michelle Knight (Perseus/Weinstein, $24.99) 2 3. "Think Like a Freak" by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 3 4. "Instinct" by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 5 5. "Good Call" by Jase Robertson (Howard Books, 25.99) 4 6. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 1 7. "The Closer" by Mariano Rivera (Little, Brown, $28.00) 10 8. "Stress Test" by Timothy Geithner (Crown, $35.00) 8 9. "Brunette Ambition" by Lea Michele (Crown Archetype, $21.00) - 10. "Everybody's Got Something" by Robin Roberts (Grand Central, $27.00) Week ended May 15, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Matthew Lewis)