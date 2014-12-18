NEW YORK, Dec 18 John Grisham's "Gray Mountain" bounced James Patterson's "Hope to Die" from the top of the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday, pushing it into second place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2 2. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 1 3. "Revival" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 3 4. "The Escape" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 4 5. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect" by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 5 6. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 6 7. "The World of Ice & Fire" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 7 8. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.00) 11 9. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 9 10. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1 2. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 2 3. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 3 4. "Guinness World Records 2015" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 4 5. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler (HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 5 6. "What If?" by Randall Munroe (HMH, $26.00) 7 7. "Money: Master the Game" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 6 8. "Dungeon Master's Guide" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast, $49.95) - 9. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 10 10. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen (Rodale, $24.99) 11 Week ended Dec. 14, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)