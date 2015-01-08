NEW YORK, Jan 8 World War Two novel "All the Light We Cannot See" toppled John Grisham's "Gray Mountain" from the top of the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday after three weeks in the No. 1 spot. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 4 2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 3. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 2 4. "The Escape" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 6 5. "Revival" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 3 6. "Die Again" by Tess Gerritsen (Ballantine, $27.00) - 7. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect" by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 5 8. "The Assassination Option" by W.E.B. Griffin and William E. Butterworth IV (Putnam, $28.95) - 9. "The World of Ice & Fire" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 7 10. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.00) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1 2. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler (HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 3 3. "The Adrenal Reset Diet" by Alan Christianson (Harmony, $26.00) - 4. "Money: Master the Game" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 8 5. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 2 6. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 20 7. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 5 8. "Not That Kind of Girl" by Lena Dunham (Random, $28.00) 12 9. "The Burn" by Haylie Pomroy (Harmony, $26.00) - 10. "Guinness World Records 2015" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 4 Week ended Jan 4, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)